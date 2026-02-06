Hải Phòng's culinary treasures captivate visitors at Spring Fair

HÀ NỘI — Many signature dishes from Hải Phòng City are drawing large crowds at the ongoing first Glorious Spring Fair 2026 in Hà Nội.

According to a representative of the Hải Phòng specialty booth, after just two days of opening, the booth has attracted numerous visitors with offerings such as baguette sandwiches, spicy fish noodle soup, crab rice noodles and crab spring rolls.

In the first two days alone, sales of Hải Phòng’s fish noodle soup and crab rice noodles reached 600-700 servings. Alongside other dishes, the booth's revenue approached nearly VNĐ100 million (US$4,200) within this short period.

The representative indicated that as visitor numbers increase in the coming days, they expect total revenue for the fair to continue rising, creating more opportunities to showcase Hải Phòng's unique and famous dishes to Hà Nội's residents.

The first Spring Fair of 2026 is taking place from February 2-13 at the Việt Nam Exposition Center (VEC). Hải Phòng has set up a showcase that is deeply rooted in its heritage, culture, and tourism.

Through participation, Hải Phòng aims to strengthen connections, promote tourism and trade, and convey the image of a friendly destination rich in heritage and vitality during the new spring season.

The city presented a booth themed Hải Phòng - The Essence of Heritage, Radiant Spring, which recreates the image of a modern, dynamic port city, rich in historical traditions and cultural identity.

This exhibition also highlights the significant historical, cultural, and heritage values of the ancient Eastern coastal region - an area with a long history inhabited by the ancient Vietnamese, featuring archaeological cultural layers such as Soi Nhụ, Tràng Kênh and Đông Sơn.

Hải Phòng currently boasts nearly 4,000 historical and cultural relics and scenic spots, along with thousands of festivals, customs, and traditional practices that are preserved and promoted.

A highlight of Hải Phòng’s exhibition is the introduction of two UNESCO World Heritage sites located within the city: the Cát Bà Archipelago, part of the Hạ Long Bay World Natural Heritage site, and other heritage sites belonging to the Yên Tử-Vĩnh Nghiêm-Côn Sơn and Kiếp Bạc complexes.

In addition to its heritage, Hải Phòng promotes distinctive tourism products including Cát Bà island tourism, cultural and spiritual tourism, ecotourism, community tourism, as well as exciting events, festivals, and urban experiences.

Particularly noteworthy are Hải Phòng’s food tours, featuring renowned dishes like crab noodle soup and spicy fish noodle soup, which continue to be showcased as major attractions, especially appealing to young tourists. — VNS