Art performances enthrall visitors to Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — Taking centre stage as the Spring Fair 2026 unfolds at the Vietnam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội’s Đông Anh Commune, a series of special art performances is adding colour, rhythm and festive cheer in the run-up to the Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival.

Daily performances at the central stage are organised by the Vietnam Circus Federation in collaboration with artistic units under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, including the Việt Nam National Arts Theatre, the Việt Nam Youth Theatre and the Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre.

With 50 performances staged over more than 10 days, the programme showcases a wide range of genres, helping to create a vibrant and joyful festive atmosphere.

Performances by artists from the Việt Nam Youth Theatre bring a youthful and modern energy while maintaining a strong sense of tradition through musical and theatrical pieces that are both entertaining and rich in positive messages.

Artists from the Việt Nam National Arts Theatre deliver lively singing and dance performances accompanied by traditional instruments such as the đàn bầu (monochord), đàn nhị (two-stringed fiddle) and đàn tam (three-stringed lute). Their appearances take audiences on a journey across cultural regions, capturing the rhythm, spirit and emotional depth of Vietnamese life.

The Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre presents visually rich and emotionally engaging on-land puppet performances. Highlights include the graceful Shimmering Peacock, the poetic Swan Lake Dance and Harvest Festival Joy, alongside Spring Colours of Hà Nội, offering audiences a vivid cultural snapshot of a serene, warm and joy-filled Vietnamese spring.

The Việt Nam Circus Federation captivates audiences with a visually striking and dramatic circus showcase that enlivens the fair, drawing laughter, excitement and sustained applause. Set against the vibrant rhythm of spring, the performances become an emotional highlight, forging connections among audiences of all ages.

Federation Director, People’s Artist Tống Toàn Thắng said the programme had been carefully prepared for the event to celebrate the success of the 14th National Congress of the Communist Party of Việt Nam.

He added that the programme was designed in line with current policies of the Government and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, reflecting the nation’s spirit of progress as it enters a new era.

“With pride and excitement as the country concludes a significant 2025 marked by major events, the Việt Nam Circus Federation presents a programme themed Celebrating the Party, Celebrating Spring, Celebrating National Renewal. The audience will enjoy signature circus performances such as Highland Festival, showcased through the art of tightrope walking and combined with colourful costumes, music and traditional dances by young performers from the highlands, allowing them to deeply appreciate the cultural beauty of different regions. They can also be thrilled by the lively Central Highlands Festival, featuring a dynamic bouncing ball performance,” the artist said.

Nguyễn Văn Sỹ, a visitor from Long Biên Ward in Hà Nội, said he was delighted by the artistic performances at the fair, noting: “The spring-themed acts showcase the vibrant festive spirit of Tết and the values of Vietnamese culture.”

Spring Fair 2026 will run until February 13. — VNS