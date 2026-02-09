'Ciné-Tết' programme offers 11 French films for Lunar New Year holiday

HÀ NỘI — Following the success of previous 'Ciné-Tết' seasons, the French Institute in Việt Nam, in collaboration with the BHD Company, will again this year offer a special cinema programme for Vietnamese audiences to celebrate the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday.

The cinema programme features 11 outstanding new French films with Vietnamese subtitles to be streamed online for free and without limits on all of BHD's DANET platforms for one month, from February 12 to March 12.

With a slogan 'Start the New Year With Great Films, Celebrate The Year of The Horse with Abundant Prosperity and Longevity', the 2026 Tết film screening event will present a diverse selection of films covering various themes, genres and age groups, capturing the festive atmosphere of the holiday.

Each of the films selected will have something to offer, promising moving stories and characters with inner depth and showcasing a variety of angles of daily life with authenticity and artistry.

This year, Ciné-Tết doesn't rush to win over audiences, but gently guides them, leaving a lingering impression – a mix of joy and sadness, evoking many emotions that will prompt viewers to reflect long after the screen goes dark, according to the event's organisers.

Organisers hope that this year's programme will bring audiences enjoyable cinematic experiences and relaxing moments with family during Tết, to enjoy French films together on DANET's platforms, including its mobile app, smart TV or online at danet.vn .

French cinema is known for its world of subtle emotions and stories rich in content that plumbs the inner depths of the soul. French films touch viewers through their artistry, moments of silence and emotions that are very true-to-life. Each film is a journey through which love, loneliness and human aspirations are portrayed gently yet with their own unique charm, according to organisers.

The 11 films set to be screened during Tết are: The Future Awaits (Original Title: La Vie Devant Moi), Present Perfect (Original Title: Les Cadeaux), Rivera Revenge (Original Title: N’avoue Jamais), Oldies But Goodies (Original Title: Maison de Retraite 2), Hear Me Love (Original Title: Joli Joli), The Book of Wonders (Original Title: La Chambre des Merveilles), Champagne, The Ideal Palace (Original Title: L’incroyable Histoire du Facteur Cheval), Thousand Cuts (Original Title: Le Serpent Aux Mille Coupures), Yves Saint Laurent, and Heartbreaker (Original Title: L’arnacoeur).

The previous 'Ciné Tết' season launched by the French Institute in Hà Nội and the BHD production company offered 16 French films for free on online platforms with the theme 'Cinema of Tết: Watching New Movies In The New Spring To Be Happy Throughout The Year'. — VNS