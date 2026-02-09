Northwest culinary treasures shine at Glorious Spring Fair 2026

HÀ NỘI — From smoked meats to mountain fruits, agricultural products from the remote villages of the northwest highlands took centre stage at the Glorious Spring Fair 2026 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC), drawing steady crowds and keen buyers.

The fair is vibrant, embodying the essence of the vast mountain forests. Speciality dishes from the highlands, such as smoked meat, sausages, chẩm chéo (a type of dipping sauce), fruits, tea and coffee, captivate customers with their quality and cultural richness.

A common thread among the northwest culinary specialities is their connection to natural mountain ingredients and preparation methods shaped by local culture. Products like smoke-dried buffalo meat and seasonal fruits create a distinctive culinary experience.

Fresh wild bamboo shoots, fermented corn wine and wild apple wine further enrich the flavour map, leaving a lasting impression on visitors.

Lò Thị Sương, owner of Phong Sương smoked meat production in Điện Biên, said customers particularly enjoy the region's culinary specialities, especially popular items such as smoked buffalo meat and mắc khén, a well-known spice from the northwest.

Lê Hồng Anh, Director of the Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre of Sơn La Province, highlighted that Sơn La is presenting more than 30 distinctive products at the fair, including fresh and processed fruit items for Tết celebrations.

The cuisine of the northwest highlands extends beyond mere specialities. It encapsulates the memories, customs and daily life of ethnic groups such as the Thái, Mông, Dao and Tày. Visitor Vi Oanh said: “Highland cuisine is attractive not only for its deliciousness but also for its cultural significance, transporting me to the atmosphere of the northwest with every bite of shredded smoked buffalo meat dipped in chilli sauce.”

Moreover, Trần Thị Yến Hòa shared that the Arabica coffee from Hải An Company in Điện Biên has garnered popularity, especially among international visitors. It represents the renowned coffee of both Điện Biên and Sơn La provinces.

The success of each booth is measured not only by sales but also by the smiles of those whose agricultural products find stable markets. Small co-operatives have learned to enhance packaging and standardise quality, bringing the essence of their homeland closer to consumers.

Through the Spring Fair, the cuisine and culture of the highland people gain visibility, enriching the dinner tables of those in the lowlands. — VNS