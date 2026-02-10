Ancient town launches automated fee payment system

HỘI AN — In a move that lets visitors scan their way into the past, the ancient town’s Centre for the Conservation of World Heritage, in co-operation with domestic generative AI firm Việt Nam Artificial Intelligence Joint Stock Company (AIAIVN), has introduced an automated sightseeing free payment system, a multi-language guide and virtual visits at the Old Quarter, its most popular destination.

The centre said AIAIVN has provided AI-based applications to improve service quality and the tour experience for tourists exploring the UNESCO-recognised world heritage site while reducing congestion at ticket tolls in the town.

Tourists need only scan a QR code for entry and preview the main sites in the Old Quarter before arriving, the centre explained.

It is one of the positive steps in turning the destination digital by boosting AI-based solutions in tourism, the centre added.

Earlier, AIAIVN, the Digital Transformation Solution Company (VR360) and Đà Nẵng City agreed to develop AI and GenAI applications as well as VR, AR, 360, metaverse, digital twin and 3D technologies for customers in the tourism, hospitality, real estate, education and e-commerce sectors.

The ancient town is home to 1,439 relics and old houses, about 80 per cent of them in the Old Quarter, most built between 100 and 200 years ago.

In 2024, Trà Quế vegetable village was named one of the Best Tourism Villages in a UN Tourism vote in Colombia, while Cẩm Thanh village was also listed among the 50 most beautiful villages in the world for 2025 by the US magazine Forbes.

Hội An officially became a member of the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in the Crafts and Folk Art category in 2023.

Meanwhile, another world heritage site, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary, will open to visitors during Tết, the Lunar New Year, from 6am to 6pm between February 12 and 24.

The site will offer hands-on experiences in local crafts for visitors over Tết, including Chăm pottery, conical hat making, brocade weaving and art performances. VNS