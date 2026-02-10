Hàng Lược flower market returns as Lunar New Year nears

In the misty chill of early February, a century-old ritual returns to the heart of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter. The Hàng Lược Flower Market, the capital’s most historic seasonal marketplace, has opened, marking the final countdown to the Lunar New Year of the Horse.
|The entrance gate to Hàng Lược Flower Market shines brightly in welcome of the Year of the Fire Horse 2026. Hanoi’s oldest flower market opens on the 15th day of the last lunar month and lasts until the afternoon of Lunar New Year’s Eve. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Phạm Văn Xuân smiles after selecting a peach blossom branch at Hàng Lược Flower Market. For many elderly Hanoians, visiting the market is an unmissable cultural ritual to relive the spirit of old Tết. Xuân travelled nearly 30 kilometres from Kim Bôi and bought the branch after spotting it by chance. VNS Photo Bảo Long
Unique among the city’s markets, Hàng Lược is ephemeral, existing for only two weeks each year. It materialises from the 15th day of the twelfth lunar month and vanishes before New Year’s Eve. For generations of Hanoians, the market has been more than a commercial hub; it is a repository of cultural memory.
As 2026 ushers in a new era of rapid urban development, the market remains a stubborn and beloved anachronism. Here, the frantic pace of the capital slows to the measured rhythm of tradition.
|A young woman in a traditional ‘áo dài’ poses for commemorative photos. The nostalgic atmosphere of Hàng Lược always draws Hanoi’s youth whenever spring arrives. VNS Photo Bảo Long
Peach blossoms and kumquat trees fill the street's centre, giving passersby a glimpse of spring's colours and scents. Hanoians are here not merely to purchase decorations, but to reconnect with a piece of the city's spiritual identity.
|Nguyễn Thị Thu Trang, the shop owner, carefully tied up the kumquat tree in a pot for the customer to take home. In 2026, compact, sculpted kumquat trees designed for urban homes continue to dominate Tết decorating trends. VNS Photo Bảo Long
From the meticulous evaluation of a narcissus bulb to the bargaining for an antique bronze burner, the gathering at Hàng Lược is a collective affirmation that while the city's skyline changes, its soul remains rooted in these ancient, crowded streets.
|Beyond commerce, the flower market also functions as a gathering place in the Old Quarter, where friends and families meet and socialise. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Hà Nội’s cool February weather in 2026 has provided ideal conditions for peach blossoms to flourish, drawing strong interest from local residents.
|A group of customers was delighted to have chosen their favourite peach blossom branches. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Nguyễn Văn Nam, 84 years old, strolls along, admiring the rows of flowers. The pleasure of choosing flowers for the Lunar New Year is both a tradition and a hobby of Hà Nội residents that has existed since ancient times. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Phạm Thu Trang, a young customer, is being advised on choosing a miniature kumquat tree. According to vendors, due to limited space in urban areas, small, compact kumquat trees with plump fruit and beautiful shapes, priced from VNĐ500,000 to over VNĐ1 million, are the best-selling items at the market this year. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|A delivery driver weaves through the rows of flowering trees, waiting for calls to help customers transport flowers from here to their homes. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|Heading out to welcome the spring: many families still take their young children for a stroll through the flower market on motorbikes to experience the early Tết atmosphere. Both mother and child are well-equipped with warm coats and face masks as they move slowly past the kumquat trees. VNS Photo Bảo Long
|A woman wearing a striking red 'áo dài' poses for a commemorative photo amidst the market's atmosphere. Wearing traditional attire to check in at Hàng Lược flower market has become a popular cultural practice, attracting many Hà Nội women every Lunar New Year. VNS Photo Bảo Long