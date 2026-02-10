Hàng Lược flower market returns as Lunar New Year nears

In the misty chill of early February, a century-old ritual returns to the heart of Hà Nội’s Old Quarter. The Hàng Lược Flower Market, the capital’s most historic seasonal marketplace, has opened, marking the final countdown to the Lunar New Year of the Horse.

Unique among the city’s markets, Hàng Lược is ephemeral, existing for only two weeks each year. It materialises from the 15th day of the twelfth lunar month and vanishes before New Year’s Eve. For generations of Hanoians, the market has been more than a commercial hub; it is a repository of cultural memory.

As 2026 ushers in a new era of rapid urban development, the market remains a stubborn and beloved anachronism. Here, the frantic pace of the capital slows to the measured rhythm of tradition.

Peach blossoms and kumquat trees fill the street's centre, giving passersby a glimpse of spring's colours and scents. Hanoians are here not merely to purchase decorations, but to reconnect with a piece of the city's spiritual identity.

From the meticulous evaluation of a narcissus bulb to the bargaining for an antique bronze burner, the gathering at Hàng Lược is a collective affirmation that while the city's skyline changes, its soul remains rooted in these ancient, crowded streets.