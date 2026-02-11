Côn Đảo welcomes first international cruise ship in 2026

HCM CITY — Côn Đảo on February 10 welcomed its first international cruise ship in 2026, signalling a promising start for the island’s tourism sector this year.

The luxury vessel Le Jacques Cartier, operated by France’s Compagnie du Ponant, docked at Bến Đầm Port at noon, bringing more than 100 international passengers of various nationalities to explore the island.

The ship, measuring over 131m in length and 18m in width with a maximum draft of 4.7m, departed from Singapore on February 8. Côn Đảo is the first stop on its Việt Nam itinerary.

Upon arrival, representatives of the Côn Đảo administration and relevant agencies held a formal welcome ceremony. Authorities swiftly completed entry procedures for the passengers and more than 100 crew members, reflecting professionalism and hospitality while helping create a positive first impression of a safe and friendly destination.

During their stay, visitors are scheduled to tour key attractions, including historical relic sites, the natural landscapes of Côn Đảo National Park, pristine beaches, and local culinary offerings. Preparations have also been made to ensure security, traffic safety, environmental hygiene and service quality.

According to the plan, the ship will depart the island at 7pm the same day to continue its journey to destinations within HCM City.

As part of its Việt Nam itinerary, after visiting HCM City, Le Jacques Cartier will take passengers to other well-known destinations, including Quy Nhơn, Đà Nẵng, Chân Mây Bay and Hạ Long Bay.

In 2025, Côn Đảo welcomed more than 612,000 visitors, including around 25,600 international arrivals. The arrival of Le Jacques Cartier early in the year is expected to provide fresh momentum for the island’s tourism growth in 2026. — VNA/VNS