Suối Tiên Theme Park Spring Festival 2026 to launch this February

HCM CITY — The Suối Tiên Spring Festival 2026 will offer new entertainment activities, creating a space for families, youths and foreign visitors to discover Vietnamese Tết culture, a park representative has said.

The Suối Tiên Spring Festival 2026, themed Tết Người Việt - Ký Ức Trăm Năm (Vietnamese Tết - Century-old Memories), will start on February 18 and feature various experiential zones.

Among the highlights is the Tết Nguồn Cội (Roots of Tết) area, featuring interactive activities such as painting nón lá (conical hats) and bamboo blinds.

Visitors can also explore the Tết Văn Hóa (Cultural Tết) space, where traditional art and folk music are recreated, including performances of cồng chiêng (gongs), chèo (traditional opera) and cải lương (reformed theatre).

There is also a GenZ Tết space, featuring fire dancing, modern dance, folk music remixes and vibrant check-in spots decorated with spring themes.

The park will also have a new entertainment zone containing a Go-Kart track for motorsport enthusiasts and a water slide area.

Another highlight of the festival this year is art performance shows featuring the Vietnamese legend of Sơn Tinh - Thủy Tinh (Mountain and Water Gods), alongside other tales of Vietnamese heroes.

The show will take place daily at 6pm from February 18 to 22.

Bùi Thị Tố Trinh, deputy general director of Suối Tiên Theme Park, said she hoped the event will contribute to providing meaningful spring experiences, honouring family values and connecting generations of Vietnamese people with traditional Tết values in the context of modern life. — VNS