Sun World Bà Nà Hills cultivates one mln tulips on Mountaintop for Lunar New Year

HÀ NỘI — Sun World Bà Nà Hills enters its largest tulip season to date, as nearly one million tulips bloom simultaneously on the mountaintop to welcome Lunar New Year 2026. Running from February 5 to March 31, the festival spans almost two months, a rare duration for an outdoor tulip showcase in Việt Nam.

The 2026 Tulip Festival stands out not only for its scale but also for a new approach to seasonal flower events at Bà Nà. Instead of being confined to a single zone, tulips are spread across the entire summit. From central flower gardens and main plazas to walkways and open areas around the castle, tulips appear in continuous sequences, transforming the visitor journey into a seamless spring landscape rather than a series of isolated photo stops.

Scale and diversity define this year’s festival. A total of 36 tulip varieties, all imported directly from the Netherlands, have been selected, marking the highest number of varieties and colour tones ever presented at Bà Nà.

The palette ranges from classic reds, yellows, and pinks to purple, orange, and white. These colours are arranged in flowing transitions across different zones, creating soft visual gradients against the cool mountain setting and evoking the timeless charm of European gardens. Among them, red, yellow, and pink tulips play a dominant role due to their strong visual impact and suitability for outdoor display.

Behind the vibrant scenery lies months of careful preparation. Every tulip bulb was selected under strict standards for size and quality to ensure high germination rates, accurate colour expression, and long-lasting blooms throughout the exhibition period.

All of the flowers were cultivated and cared for directly by the Sun World Bà Nà Hills team over a 60-day cycle. From bulb treatment and cold storage to potting, growth monitoring, and precise control of blooming schedules, all stages were carried out on site under the specific climatic conditions of the Bà Nà mountaintop.

The cool year-round climate is a natural advantage that allows tulips to grow and bloom outdoors at Bà Nà, a condition rarely achievable at other destinations in Việt Nam.

However, mountain cultivation also presents challenges, including frequent rain, dense fog, and unpredictable weather changes. To ensure synchronised blooming during the Lunar New Year period, the technical team closely monitored conditions daily and adjusted care methods throughout the process.

Spanning two months, featuring nearly one million tulips across 36 Dutch varieties and cultivated entirely on site, the Cloud Tulip Festival 2026 is more than a flower display. The continuous tulip landscapes form vibrant “paths in the clouds,” inviting visitors not only to take photos but to stroll through a European-inspired spring setting amid mist and sky during the first days of the new year.

Visiting Bà Nà Hills during the Lunar New Year 2026, guests can experience more than the tulip festival alone.

The destination unfolds as a journey through four themed lands, each offering a distinct atmosphere. The Land of Wonders brings a cheerful, lively spirit; the Sun Kingdom delivers energy and excitement; the Moon Kingdom offers a romantic, mystical mood; while the Land of Origins, the spiritual zone, provides a peaceful retreat for those seeking serenity at the start of the year. Each land conveys messages of good fortune through seasonal greetings, small gifts, and symbolic activities, creating a gentle and auspicious beginning to the new year.

Alongside this, a series of outdoor performances runs continuously throughout the festive season, recreating the atmosphere of traditional spring festivities. From the colourful Love in the Sky show and the dynamic Solar Warrior performances with Roman-inspired choreography and powerful malambo drums, to saxophone performances in open spaces at the Land of Wonders and circus acts at the Moon Castle, every time slot offers a different form of entertainment. Notably, the 18+ cabaret show After Glow has been increased to three performances per day, giving visitors greater flexibility in planning their experience.

Traditional Lunar New Year culture is further highlighted through the Lion and Dragon Dance Art Space, where the spirit of Vietnamese spring festivals comes alive. Lively lion dances, processions, and traditional mask painting activities evoke familiar images of Tết, while conveying wishes for luck, prosperity, and a peaceful new year.

With its two-month duration, nearly one million tulips, the largest number of varieties and colours ever presented, and complete on-site cultivation, the Cloud Tulip Festival 2026 stands as the central highlight of the Lunar New Year celebrations at Sun World Bà Nà Hills. The mountaintop covered in flowers, combined with spring-themed experiential zones and a continuous lineup of outdoor shows, creates a complete spring journey, where visitors can wander along “paths in the clouds,” immerse themselves in festive activities, and fully embrace the colours and spirit of a new beginning atop Bà Nà. — VNA/VNS