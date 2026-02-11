VietFest 2026 brings vibrancy of Vietnamese Tết to heart of London

LONDON — VietFest 2026, a Vietnamese cultural fair, took place at the campus of University College London (UCL) – ranked ninth globally in the QS World University Rankings 2026 – on February 7, attracting a large number of Vietnamese students and international friends living and studying across the UK.

After a six-year hiatus, VietFest returned with a refreshed format, organised by the Vietnamese Students’ Society at UCL for the 2025–26 term (UCL Vietsoc), with support from Sacombank and Vietnam Airlines.

The event also drew strong participation from Vietnamese student societies across the UK, including LSE Vietsoc, City Vietsoc, ICL Vietsoc, Leeds Vietsoc, Westminster Vietsoc, Middlesex Vietsoc and QMUL Vietsoc.

More than a cultural celebration, the festival offered the Vietnamese community in the UK an opportunity to come together and enjoy the atmosphere of the traditional Lunar New Year while far from home.

A space for community connection

From early afternoon, the UCL campus was filled with the colours and sounds of Việt Nam. Food stalls, performance areas and cultural experience zones were seamlessly arranged, creating a warm yet vibrant festive setting.

Speaking at the event, Nguyễn Quốc Anh, president of the Vietnamese Students’ Society at University College London, said: “VietFest 2026 represents a collective effort by the Vietnamese student community to connect those living far from home with one another and with Vietnamese culture. While studying and living in the UK, being able to celebrate Tết together, enjoy Vietnamese food and listen to traditional spring music carries great meaning. The greatest value of VietFest lies in its sense of community – a place where we meet, share and preserve the cultural traditions we hold dear.”

Beyond the Vietnamese community, VietFest also welcomed international students and local residents with an interest in Vietnamese culture, helping to promote an image of Việt Nam that is approachable, distinctive and full of vitality within London’s multicultural environment.

Vietnamese cuisine, music and traditional cultural experiences

One of the most popular areas at VietFest 2026 was the food court, decorated to evoke the familiar atmosphere of home during the Lunar New Year. Food and beverage stalls run by Vietnamese businesses such as Cây Tre Restaurant and UTEA, alongside various Vietsocs from across the UK, served a wide range of traditional favourites, including bánh chưng (square glutinous rice cake), bánh mì (bread), fried spring rolls and sweet desserts.

Throughout the programme, Vietnamese music and dance performances by Viet Show UK added to the festive spirit. Songs celebrating spring, homeland and the Lunar New Year resonated across the campus, creating memorable moments for attendees.

Photo zones featuring Vietnamese landscapes, conical hats and traditional áo dài attracted many students, while cultural activities such as giving lucky money, fortune drawing for the New Year, calligraphy writing and traditional folk games further enhanced the Tết atmosphere amid the British winter.

Attending VietFest 2026, Quỳnh Anh, a student at King’s College London, shared: “In the UK, Tết often passes very quickly and quietly. Taking part in VietFest and meeting friends who share the same cultural background makes me feel as though I am celebrating Tết at home. This is not just a fair, but a place where we can rediscover a sense of belonging.”

Amid the fast-paced modern life of London, VietFest 2026 has become a meaningful cultural highlight – a place where the spirit of Vietnamese Tết is vividly brought to life, and where traditional cuisine, music and customs are preserved and shared. In those moments, geographical distance seemed to fade, allowing Tết to feel fully present in the heart of the UK. — VNS



