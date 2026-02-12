RoK locality hastens Vietnam Valley project

SEOUL — Bonghwa county in the Republic of Korea’s North Gyeongsang province convened a public hearing on February 10 to gather feedback on a proposal to designate the planned K-Vietnam Valley, also known as Vietnam Village, as a Special Local Development Zone.

The session examined draft operational and business plans for the village and associated commercial projects. It formed a key step in Bonghwa’s process to incorporate community input and refine the project blueprint.

The agenda featured a review of the special-zone designation’s background and current progress, a presentation of the detailed draft business plan, a breakdown of core elements in the environmental impact assessment, and a question-and-answer session.

The county authorities said all opinions gathered at the hearing will undergo a thorough review prior to additional consultations with relevant agencies. The county plans to apply for the status to the RoK Ministry of SMEs and Startups in March.

The K-Vietnam Valley project envisions an international exchange hub focused on culture, tourism and education, leveraging RoK-Vietnam cultural and historical links rooted in Bonghwa county.

Through the project, Bonghwa aims to build unique local branding content and create a sustainable growth model. Authorities forecast that special zone recognition would deliver tailored regulatory incentives, generating economic gains through more tourism inflows and extended visitor stays.

Park Hyun Guk, Mayor of Bonghwa county, affirmed that K-Vietnam Valley would serve not only as a key growth driver for Bonghwa but also as a symbolic model of friendship and cooperation between the RoK and Việt Nam. He pledged to carefully review public feedback to shape a special zone model that grows in harmony and prosperity with the broader region.

Bonghwa carries historical significance as the landing point of Prince Lý Long Tường more than eight centuries ago, marking one of the earliest cultural bridges between the Vietnamese and Korean people.

In August 2025, the county opened a community centre in Bonghwa Village and unveiled a statue of King Lý Thái Tổ, key early achievements in the longstanding ambition to build Vietnam Village as a vibrant link uniting culture, people, tradition and the future. — VNA/VNS