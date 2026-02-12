Photo contest launched to feature Tết happiness

HÀ NỘI — As spring approaches and smiles return with the Lunar New Year, images reflecting the traditional cultural values of Tết that bring joy to people will be honoured and awarded at the Tết Hạnh Phúc (Happy Tết) photo and video contest 2026.

The event, part of Việt Nam Hạnh Phúc (Việt Nam Happy Fest), has been launched by the Department of Grassroots Information and External Information under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Photographers, cameramen and artists are encouraged to travel and capture moments of Tết celebrations by Vietnamese people and international friends living and working both domestically and abroad.

They are encouraged to shoot images of people and nature in the atmosphere of welcoming spring, national customs, traditions and daily life activities, as well as moments of family and community reunion during the Lunar New Year.

The organising board expects that, through photographs and videos, the contest will help spread the image of a peaceful and welcoming Việt Nam, where traditional cultural values and happiness are widely shared.

All Vietnamese and foreign nationals aged 15 and above may take part in both categories of Photo and Video. Entries will be posted and publicly voted on via a digital platform, with further information available at https://happy.vietnam.vn.

Results will be based on the reach of each work through interaction metrics such as likes and shares, ensuring transparency and fairness in accordance with the established rules.

Outstanding entries will be awarded prizes, honoured and used in media activities to promote the cultural values, people and image of the country within the framework of Việt Nam Happy Fest.

The submission period runs from February 10 to March 10. The results and awards ceremony are expected to be announced in the second quarter of 2026. — VNS