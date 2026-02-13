Spring Fair 2026: Weaving colours of spring from 'red thread' of policy

In the days leading up to Tết (Vietnamese Lunar New Year), the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) radiates warmth not only from blossoming peach and apricot flowers but also from the vibrant colours of thousands of new outfits, a cherished Vietnamese tradition of dressing beautifully to welcome Tết.

At the first Glorious Spring Fair 2026, the event transcends mere buying and selling; it represents collaboration among the government, businesses and communities to preserve the essence of Vietnamese Tết through domestic products.

Hoàng Dung, Director of Bắc Thăng Long Production and Trading Joint Stock Company, an established brand with a long history in Việt Nam’s textile and garment industry, recognises the positive impact of government policies and the aspirations of the garment sector for the new year.

Clothing and fashion have always been integral to Tết. Standing amid the scale of this First Spring Fair, how do you feel about the government’s effort to create a large platform for textile and garment businesses such as Bắc Thăng Long to showcase their offerings?

Absolutely, Tết without new clothes feels incomplete; it lacks the essence of spring. To bring these clothes to consumers at the most reasonable prices while ensuring quality, especially in a challenging economy, our business truly needs supportive facilitators. This fair is a testament to the government's role in that regard.

Thanks to the Department of Industry and Trade, businesses received free booths to display their products, in line with state policies. This support goes beyond financial assistance; it serves as moral encouragement. The free booth space alleviates the burden of rental costs, enabling us to focus on creating a refined display that reflects the high-end suits and uniforms Bắc Thăng Long offers.

Moreover, the organisers have proactively promoted and supported our communication efforts. Each news bulletin and advertising banner is crafted with meticulous attention to detail, broadening the reach of Bắc Thăng Long’s beautifully crafted Made in Việt Nam garments. Being part of one of the largest exhibitions in the industry, especially during the Lunar New Year season, significantly enhances our brand's influence and reputation. This invaluable support inspires us to continue on the path of Vietnamese tailoring for Vietnamese people.

Recently, during his visit, Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn expressed satisfaction with the organisation of the fair. He highlighted that over 90 per cent of goods on display are Vietnamese, produced by local farmers and businesses, and recognised their good quality and improved designs. As someone working in the beautifying life industry, how do you view the transformation in the organisation and quality of goods at this fair?

Deputy Prime Minister Bùi Thanh Sơn’s remark is a fair and accurate reflection of the situation. As a participant, I have noticed substantial improvements in this year's exhibition compared to 2025, particularly in organisation, space and layout. Previously, visitors encountered a confusing arrangement; now, the flow of experience is smooth. The textile and fashion section is prominently positioned with ample lighting, showcasing product beauty effectively.

For Bắc Thăng Long, we recognise our responsibility to respond positively to the commendation from Party and State leaders. This year, alongside our office uniforms and suits crafted from familiar, durable fabrics, we are placing stronger emphasis on packaging. Each product sold during Tết is presented in elegant gift boxes that embody the spirit of spring.

Participating in this exhibition, I have also seen the enthusiastic response from other businesses. Vietnamese goods are no longer viewed as less attractive. We compete fairly based on the quality of our stitching, suitability for Vietnamese body types and the sophistication of our presentation. The well-planned layout of the fair provides a solid foundation for the flourishing of Vietnamese design, helping consumers develop a positive perception of domestic products.

As we stand on the brink of the Year of the Horse 2026 — a year symbolising success and prosperity — what are your expectations for the spread of the Vietnamese consumer movement and the development of the business community in the new year, fuelled by the momentum from the First Spring Fair?

The image of the Horse symbolises speed and perseverance for us businesspeople. This Spring Fair serves as a launching pad for us to gallop forward.

Our company anticipates that trade promotion, product advertising and community engagement related to this event will strengthen in the future. I hope this model will expand beyond Hà Nội to regional connections, bringing northern garment products to the south and vice versa, fostering cultural exchange in shopping.

We aspire for future exhibitions to attract even more visitors and participating businesses, positively impacting the manufacturing and distribution of consumer goods. Specifically for the garment industry, I hope consumers prioritise choosing suits and shirts made by Vietnamese artisans for the New Year.

Such support will be the driving force for Bắc Thăng Long and the wider business community to reinvest, expand production, create jobs and stimulate economic growth in the Year of the Horse. We believe that with the state’s creative policies and the unity of the people, 2026 will be a brilliant year for Vietnamese brands. — VNS