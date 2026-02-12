HCM City to launch festivities for Tết

HCM CITY — HCM City is launching a wide range of activities to serve residents and tourists throughout the Tết (Lunar New Year) holiday, beginning on February 17 this year.

The Museum of HCM City is hosting a series of exhibitions to introduce Tết to the public.

The exhibition titled “A Journey to Vietnamese Traditional Tết”, which runs until February 28, displays images and documents reflecting the cultural journey of Vietnamese Tết from the past to modern times.

The showcase helps the public, particularly the younger generation, better understand the meaning of Tết and traditional customs and practices.

The “Kylin, Lion and Dragon Dance of the Hoa ethnic group in HCM City” exhibition highlights the unique values ​​of the folk performance art and the cultural life of the Hoa (Vietnamese of Chinese origin) in the city.

The display, closing on March 31, reflects cultural heritage and the spirit of harmony in diversity of Sài Gòn – HCM City.

The museum also organises an exhibition themed “Steadfast under the Party’s Flag”, featuring important milestones in the glorious history of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, and the Party's leadership in the cause of nation-building.

The exhibition aims to raise public national pride and belief in innovation – the strategic driving force for Việt Nam’s development. It will close on April 30.

Đào Thị Trang, the museum’s director, said the museum wanted to create a cultural space that offers education about national traditions while harmonising with a modern lifestyle.

She added that the event is also a meaningful spiritual gift to the public, serving as a tribute to the past and a celebration of spring across the country.

The museum is located at 65 Lý Tự Trọng Street in Sài Gòn Ward.

About 70 kilometres from downtown the city, the Củ Chi Tunnels Historical Relic will arrange a flower street, featuring mascots of the Year of the Horse and flower miniatures to serve visitors from February 15-24.

There will be performances by the S’tiêng and the M’Nông ethnic groups, including gong, đàn đá (stone xylophone), traditional dance and rain-praying rituals, from February 8-21.

The venue also presents a calligraphy stall, a zipline, and camping.

In addition, the city will launch night music and dance shows, and traditional art performances of cải lương (southern reformed opera) and tài tử amateurmusic from February 15 to 22 downtown and in other wards to entertain the public. — VNS