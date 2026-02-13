Imperial rituals revived in Huế with reenactment of Nguyễn Dynasty New Year royal audience

HUẾ — The Huế Monuments Conservation Centre staged a reenactment of the Nguyễn Dynasty’s Thiết Triều (Royal Audience) ceremony at the Imperial Citadel of Huế to celebrate the Tết (Lunar New Year) Festival.

The royal audience ceremony, one of the most significant court rituals under the Nguyễn Dynasty, was traditionally held on the first day of Tết. Favourable weather conditions this year helped draw large crowds of both domestic and international visitors.

Under traditional protocol, the Nguyễn court conducted the Grand Royal Audience at the Thái Hòa Palace and the Regular Royal Audience at the Cần Chánh Palace. For the Grand Royal Audience, the King would depart from the Cần Chánh Palace, pass through the Đại Cung Gate and ascend the Thái Hòa Palace to personally preside over the ritual. Civil and military mandarins lined up in strict order according to rank, with mandarins and senior officials positioned at the front.

During the ceremony, mandarins presented New Year congratulatory memorials to the monarch. Royal edicts granting imperial favours were then proclaimed in a solemn atmosphere, accompanied by court music, including both grand and chamber ensembles. The King subsequently returned to the Cần Chánh Palace to continue the New Year observances.

At the Cần Chánh Palace, imperial princes and members of the royal clan performed obeisance rituals before the King, followed by a banquet and spring festivities.

Nguyễn Như Phương, a 55-year-old visitor from Quảng Trị Province, said she had previously only seen depictions of royal audiences and Nguyễn Kings in films and photographs. Experiencing the ceremony firsthand, with its dignified rituals, carefully restored costumes and authentic court music, left a strong impression on her. She noted that the programme offered deeper insight into Nguyễn Dynasty court rites associated with Tết.

Francois, a visitor from France, said he was particularly struck by the overall presentation, from the musical instruments and costumes to the precise arrangement of participants. He added that reenactments of the Nguyễn Dynasty’s New Year royal audience and other royal rituals have made Huế’s heritage more vivid and engaging for visitors.

The Lunar New Year Royal Audience ceremony of the Nguyễn Dynasty was first recreated in a theatrical format in 2021. Prior to its staging, the rituals were meticulously researched based on historical records, with the costumes of civil and military officials faithfully restored to imperial court standards.

Through the reenactment of this solemn ritual, the public and visitors gain a clearer understanding of Nguyễn Dynasty court protocols while experiencing the atmosphere of traditional Tết within the heritage space of the former imperial capital of Huế. VNA/VNS