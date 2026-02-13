Festive activities herald Lunar New Year of the Horse

HÀ NỘI — A vibrant array of cultural and media events has been launched across Việt Nam to welcome the Lunar New Year of the Horse 2026, highlighting both the country’s enduring traditions and its dynamic socio-economic progress.

On the evening of February 12, or the 25th day of the last lunar month, the People’s Committee of HCM City inaugurated its 46th Spring Flower Festival at Tao Đàn Park.

Spanning 9.6ha and running through February 22 (the sixth day of the Lunar New Year), the festival continues a nearly half-century tradition, having evolved into one of the city’s most distinctive cultural events during the Tết holiday.

Addressing the opening ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Bùi Xuân Cường said that after 46 editions, the Spring Flower Festival has become more than a floral exhibition, but grown into an integral part of the city’s “Tết spirit.” Amid the pace of a modern and dynamic metropolis, the festival serves as a space where tradition converges with contemporary life and aspirations for the future.

The festival showcases thousands of orchid arrangements, bonsai works, yellow apricot blossoms, and miniature landscapes crafted by artisans from the city and across the country. Notably, this year marks the debut of nightly parades and artistic performances featuring international horse breeds, adding a fresh highlight to the celebrations.

For many residents, the Tao Đàn Spring Flower Festival remains an annual rendezvous. It is expected to continue serving as a vibrant cultural and artistic space, embodying the convergence of nature’s beauty, artisans’ talent and the shared hope of millions for a prosperous and confident new year.

Also on February 12, the Hải Phòng City Journalists’ Association, in coordination with the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and local media agencies, opened the Spring Press Festival alongside an exhibition highlighting the port city’s socio-economic achievements in 2025.

The event commemorates the 96th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (February 3, 1930-2026) and the 96th anniversary of the municipal Party Organisation, while celebrating the success of the 14th National Party Congress and preparing to welcome the Lunar New Year.

The Spring Press Festival features hundreds of Tết publications from Hải Phòng and media outlets nationwide, offering readers a comprehensive and multidimensional overview of socio-economic development and major Party and State policies over the past year.

In addition, more than 100 outstanding photo works capturing the port city’s socio-economic achievements are on display, presenting a vivid portrait of a dynamic and modern Hải Phòng. — VNA/VNS