HCM City opens Lý Thái Tổ Park as green space, memorial

HCM CITY — The Lý Thái Tổ park was officially inaugurated on February 12, adding a new green space to the heart of HCM City and serving as a place of remembrance for those who suffered loss during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 4.3-hectare public park was developed with a total investment of more than VNĐ263 billion. The project was completed ahead of the Lunar New Year 2026, carrying special significance as both an urban green space and a memorial site in the city centre.

The park forms part of the city’s policy to convert vacant land into public parks, an initiative led by the municipal Party Committee and the People’s Committee. It is one of nine key projects aimed at prioritising green areas and community spaces in HCM City’s new-phase sustainable urban development strategy.

Located on a central plot that had been left unused for years, the site has now been transformed into an open public space, providing residents with additional areas for recreation, relaxation and community connection.

The project was implemented through socialised funding, with Sun Group sponsoring the entire investment of more than VNĐ263 billion and directly participating in the construction process.

Several domestic and international consultancy units were engaged to ensure aesthetic quality, technical standards and humanistic value.

Construction was carried out over more than 90 consecutive days and nights to ensure completion before the year-end period, a time when Vietnamese people traditionally reflect on gratitude and remembrance.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Được described the park as a project embodying both gratitude and revival.

He said the city would never forget the profound solidarity shown during its most challenging period, recalling initiatives such as “rice ATMs”, zero-cost supermarkets and free meals prepared with compassion.

It was this spirit of mutual support, he noted, that enabled the city not only to overcome the pandemic but also to recover strongly.

According to Được, the park carries deep humanistic meaning, offering residents a space to remember, reflect and slow down amid the pace of urban life.

The project conveys three key messages: revival, as life always finds a way to grow even from painful ground; solidarity and compassion, which sustained the city during its darkest hours; and a forward-looking spirit, so future generations understand that HCM City is built not only of concrete but also of shared sacrifice and unity.

On behalf of the city’s leadership, Được expressed appreciation to relevant agencies and units, particularly Sun Group and the construction and consultancy teams, for completing the project within 90 days and nights.

He expressed confidence that the park would become a “green lung” and a distinctive cultural destination — a place of peace, memory and pride for city residents — while affirming the city’s continued commitment to developing in a civilised, modern and compassionate direction as it enters a new era of growth alongside the rest of the country.

A notable feature of the park is the preservation of all mature trees within the grounds. Former villas on the site have been renovated to create exhibition spaces and libraries, alongside community activity areas, sports zones and sculpture gardens, forming an open complex that caters to diverse public needs, from relaxation and healing to cultural and artistic events.

With its preserved mature trees, renovated villas and diverse community facilities, Lý Thái Tổ Park is expected to become a meaningful gathering place where residents can reconnect with nature, reflect on shared memories and contribute to building a greener, more compassionate HCM City in the years ahead. — VNS