Huế, Đà Nẵng look to attract more Malaysian tourists of Muslim heritage

ĐÀ NẴNG — The central cities of Huế and Đà Nẵng on August 26 promoted their tourism offerings at an event in Kuala Lumpur to attract Malaysian tourists, particularly Muslim holidaymakers.

Speaking at the event, Director of Huế City’s Tourism Department Trần Thị Hoài Trâm said Malaysia has become one of the most important markets for Việt Nam's central region. Huế and Đà Nẵng welcomed nearly 230,000 Malaysian visitors in 2024 and 140,000 in the first half of 2025.

According to Trâm, this strong growth comes from proactive efforts to create a Muslim-friendly environment. Many local restaurants have received Halal certification, while hotels and resorts have upgraded services to ensure comfort for Muslim guests.

The central region is a perfect combination of world cultural heritage, vibrant festivals and diverse experiences, she said, adding that they want Huế and Đà Nẵng to be seen as the ideal twin destinations for Malaysian travellers.

Phua Tai Neng, Secretary General of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), also expressed optimism at the attraction of the region’s tourism to Malaysian tourists. Drawing from his own experience, he praised central Việt Nam as a world-class destination that offers UNESCO-listed heritage sites, beautiful beaches, unique cuisine and top golf courses.

He also commended Việt Nam's efforts to cater to Muslim needs and encouraged stronger promotion campaigns.

Lê Phú Cường, Trade Counsellor at the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia, stressed the advantages of the central region, including its close geographical location, convenient direct flights and cultural similarities.

He suggested three priority areas for cooperation: expanding air connectivity, developing tailored tourism products such as Halal foods, and strengthening business links between travel companies of the two countries.

The event featured business-to-business meetings with 20 travel firms from Huế and Đà Nẵng and over 100 Malaysian partners. — VNA/VNS