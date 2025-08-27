Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Việt Nam int’l furniture and handicraft fair opens in HCM City

August 27, 2025 - 10:54
The four-day fair, themed “Gathering All the Best Southeast Asian Furniture Excellence,” aims to connect the furniture industries of ASEAN nations and establish HCM City as a regional trade hub.
The third Vietnam–ASEAN International Furniture and Handicraft Fair (VIFA ASEAN 2025) opens in HCM City on August 26.— VNA/VNS Photo

HCM CITY — The third Việt Nam–ASEAN International Furniture and Handicraft Fair (VIFA ASEAN 2025) opened in HCM City on August 26.

The four-day fair, themed “Gathering All the Best Southeast Asian Furniture Excellence,” aims to connect the furniture industries of ASEAN nations and establish HCM City as a regional trade hub. This event marks the beginning of the autumn series of Asia’s leading furniture fairs, which take place in Việt Nam, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, China, and Indonesia.

This year’s event brings together more than 200 exhibitors from across Việt Nam and from countries and territories such as Indonesia, Thailand, Cambodia, the US, China, India and Taiwan (China). Displays cover indoor and outdoor furniture, home décor, handicrafts, design, architecture, building materials and supporting industries. Organisers expect over 10,000 visitors and trade participants.

A key highlight is the introduction of one-on-one business matching sessions, conducted both onsite and online, to facilitate connections with global buyers. Additional events include seminars on production trends, design, and international quality standards.

According to Vũ Bá Phú, Director of the Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency, VIFA ASEAN has affirmed its role as a key annual event for the wood, furniture and handicraft industries in Southeast Asia. He said the 2025 edition reflects the sector’s resilience amid global economic uncertainty.

Deputy Chairman of HCM City People’s Committee Nguyễn Văn Dũng noted the fair reinforces the city’s status as a leading economic and trade hub in Việt Nam and the region, while providing local businesses with a solid platform to expand exports and global market access. — VNA/VNS

 

