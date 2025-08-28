Over 3.1 million tourists visit Hà Nội in August

HÀ NỘI — The number of visitors to Hà Nội in August is estimated at 3.18 million, including 709,000 foreigners, up 27.5 per cent and 42.6 per cent compared to the same month of 2024, respectively.

Total revenue from tourism is projected at VNĐ12.54 trillion (US$475.4 million ), up 31.5 per cent year-on-year, the municipal Department of Tourism announced on August 26.

For the eight months of this year, the total number of visitors reached 21.58 million, up 13.9 per cent year-on-year. Of the total, international tourist arrivals were 4.96 million, a year-on-year increase of 25.8 per cent. Total revenue from tourism in the period hit an estimated VNĐ85.8 trillion, up 17.1 per cent.

The department’s director Đặng Hương Giang said that in September, the department will complete a project on innovating the organisational model, management methods, preservation, and promotion of the value of the Hương Sơn (Hương Pagoda) special national historical and scenic complex; and build and implement a plan to launch new tourism products under the theme “Hà Nội Tourism – Convergence of Quintessence 2025.”

The highlight in September will be the organisation of the Hà Nội Beverage Festival 2025; and participation in the International Travel Expo in HCM City. Hà Nội will also join the ITB India 2025 as well as the IFTM Top Resa International Travel Market and tourism cooperation activities in France.

In addition, the department will take part in a cuisine festival in Huế City and the Tuyên Citadel Festival in Tuyên Quang Province; and implement the Hà Nội Autumn Festival 2025 and the Hà Nội Tourism Áo Dài Festival 2025, said Giang. — VNA/VNS