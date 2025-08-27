Politics & Law
HCM City recognises 7 more heritage sites

August 27, 2025 - 15:24
The Trương Family Temple and Trương Minh Thành's tomb and Gò Quéo ancient tomb park are among seven more heritage sites HCM City recognised at a ceremony on August 27.
Ernst Thalmann High School in HCM City’s District 1 receives a certificate recognising it as a heritage site on August 27. – VNS Photo Hồng Linh

HCM CITY – The Trương Family Temple and Trương Minh Thành's tomb and Gò Quéo ancient tomb park are among seven more heritage sites HCM City recognised at a ceremony on August 27.

The other five are historical sites: the Tân Phước communal house, Phú An communal house, Ernst Thalmann high school, Red Areca Garden Memorial Area, and Chợ Lớn Provincial Party Committee Base, Saigon - Chợ Lớn City Party Committee at Vườn Thơm.

The sites have great significance for the foundation and development of the city, and boast hundreds of years of cultural history.

Nguyễn Minh Nhật, deputy director of the city Department of Culture and Sports, said the city now has a total of 321 heritage sites, with four also getting Special National status and 99 others National status.

He said the recognition is just the first step in protecting and preserving the city's cultural heritage, and expressing gratitude to all individuals and organisations involved with them.

The certificate recognising Ernst Thalmann High School as a HCM City heritage site. – VNS Photo Hồng Linh

Nguyễn Hùng Khương, principal of Ernst Thalmann High School in District 1, where the award ceremony was also held, said recognition as a historical monument is a significant milestone in the school’s 100-year history.

It was a starting point for a protest against the US in 1950.

Nhật said the department is committed to supporting the preservation and promotion of heritage sites in future too. – VNS

 

 

