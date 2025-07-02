Traffic police officer dies on duty, posthumously promoted

LAI CHÂU — A police officer in the northwestern province of Lai Châu has died on Wednesday after being deliberately rammed by a traffic violator during an inspection late June, according to provincial authorities.

Captain Hà Văn Minh, a member of the Traffic Police Department under Lai Châu Provincial Police, succumbed to his injuries at 8:03am on July 2, four days after the incident occurred during a patrol in Mường So Commune.

On June 28 afternoon, Minh's unit was patrolling the streets when they spotted two motorbikes committing traffic violations. As Minh signalled for the vehicles to stop, the drivers instead sped away. One of them deliberately drove straight into the officer before fleeing the scene, leaving Minh with critical injuries.

Despite immediate assistance from colleagues and emergency medical care, Minh did not survive the injuries.

Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang on Wednesday signed a decision to posthumously promote Minh from the rank of Captain to Major. The ministry has also proposed that Minh be honoured with the 'Tổ Quốc Ghi Công' (The Fatherland Acknowledges the Merit) certificate for his service and sacrifice.

Lieutenant Colonel Trần Ngọc Hà, Head of the Traffic Police Department, Lai Châu Provincial Police, stated that, officers and soldiers of the People’s Public Security force are prepared to face dangers for the cause of safeguarding the security, order, and happiness of the people.

"The sacrifice of comrade Hà Văn Minh is a grievous loss to his family, his unit, and the People's Public Security force", Hà added. — VNS