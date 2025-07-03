Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Society

Athena Việt Nam director detained in major counterfeit sunscreen operation

July 03, 2025 - 09:29
Initially, the police seized nearly 5,000 units of Athena-branded sunscreen and temporarily held over 8,600 other cosmetic items including multi-purpose creams, facial cleansers, perfumes, and shampoos, all of which were finished goods ready for market distribution.

 

Police check warehouse of Athena Việt Nam Company. Photo courtesy Phú Thọ Police

PHÚ THỌ – The Phú Thọ Provincial Police have initiated legal proceedings and detained Đường Văn Thiết, the director of Athena Việt Nam Manufacturing and Trading Co., Ltd, in connection with a large-scale counterfeit cosmetics operation.

The arrest follows a raid by the Phú Thọ Economic Police Division on the company's facility in Thanh Miếu Ward, where they uncovered the production of fake beauty products. Thiết is now facing charges for the "offence of producing and trading counterfeit goods".

During the raid, authorities seized a substantial amount of illicit goods. An initial count revealed nearly 5,000 units of counterfeit Athena-branded sunscreen and over 8,600 other finished cosmetic items, including multi-purpose creams, facial cleansers, perfumes, and shampoos. All products were packaged and ready for market distribution.

Authorities revealed that the company deliberately misled consumers by printing blatantly false claims on its sunscreen labels. According to the investigation, Thiết approved packaging that advertised the sunscreen with an SPF of 50+ and claimed it could block 98 per cent of UVB rays, despite having no analysis of the product's actual composition or effectiveness.

The deception was exposed by a forensic report from the Ministry of Public Security's Criminal Science Institute. The report, dated July 1, found that the sunscreen's actual SPF was only between 4.2 per cent and 26.6 per cent of the level advertised on the packaging.

This discrepancy is legally significant. Under Government Decree No. 98/2020, any sunscreen product with an actual SPF below 70 per cent of its claimed value is officially classified as counterfeit goods.

The case is currently under further investigation. VNS

 

see also

More on this story

Society

Tech firms support two-tier governance model rollout

Nearly 80 FPT technical staff were stationed across five representative wards and communes in Quảng Ninh Province, selected from a total of 54 local-level administrative units, to directly support both citizens and local authorities during the early stages of the model’s implementation.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom