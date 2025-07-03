Việt Nam seeks further visa liberalisation to boost tourism competitiveness

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has recently rolled out a series of favourable visa policies to attract international tourists. However, tourism leaders and experts believe more open and convenient visa reforms are needed to enhance the country’s competitiveness and drive the tourism sector’s breakthrough growth in the next few years.

Standing Vice Chairman of the Vietnam Society of Travel Agents Phùng Quang Thắng said that visa policy is identified as one of the most critical tools in destination competitiveness, especially as countries worldwide intensify efforts to lure back international visitors in the post-pandemic recovery.

Việt Nam’s current electronic visa (e-visa) policy has been positively received, he said. The programme now applies to all countries and territories, extends the length of stay to up to 90 days and features a fully online, streamlined application process. These improvements have significantly boosted the country’s competitiveness and improved the entry experience for foreign visitors.

According to Phạm Văn Thủy, deputy head of the Vietnam National Authority of Tourism, the introduction of unilateral visa exemptions and a number of new policies effective from August 15, 2023, represent a breakthrough.

Việt Nam is piloting a short-term visa waiver for citizens of Switzerland, Poland and the Czech Republic under a tourism stimulus programme running from March 1 to December 31. Thủy noted that better promotion of these policies abroad would enhance the impact of Việt Nam’s destination marketing efforts.

Currently, Việt Nam has bilateral visa exemption agreements with 15 countries, with varying permitted stays: Brunei and Myanmar (14 days); the Philippines (21 days); Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia and Belarus (30 days); and Chile and Panama (90 days).

Việt Nam also grants unilateral visa exemptions to citizens of 12 countries: the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Denmark, Russia, Japan, and South Korea.

Under Resolution 44/NQ-CP issued on March 7, visa exemptions for these 12 countries are valid until March 14, 2028, allowing stays of up to 45 days regardless of passport type or travel purpose.

A notable exception is Phú Quốc Island, where foreign passport holders can stay for up to 30 days without a visa. Those transiting through an international port in Việt Nam en route to Phú Quốc are also exempt from visa requirements.

In the first five months of 2025, Việt Nam welcomed 9.2 million international visitors, up 21.3 per cent from the same period in 2024. Revenue from accommodation and food services during this time was estimated at VNĐ340.3 trillion (US$13.4 billion). Many localities also reported continued growth in international arrivals in the first half of the year.

While Việt Nam’s visa policies are gradually becoming more open, industry leaders said its competitiveness still lags behind other countries in the region.

Within ASEAN and among its neighbours, Việt Nam’s visa regime remains less favourable. For instance, Malaysia grants visa-free entry to citizens of 166 countries, the Philippines 157, Singapore 158, Indonesia 169, Thailand 93 and China 38.

Many of these countries are also implementing new, flexible visa policies. Thailand and China now offer permanent visa waivers to each other’s citizens. Thailand exempts Indian and Kazakhstani citizens from visas for up to 30 days and allows Russian citizens 90-day visa-free stays. It has also expanded visa-on-arrival eligibility from 19 to 31 countries and regions. Meanwhile, China has introduced group visas at ports of entry and grants 240-hour visa-free transit for travellers from 54 countries.

Thủy stressed that further research and policy proposals are urgently needed to develop more liberal and accessible visa rules for foreign visitors. Such reforms, he said, are essential to help Việt Nam meet its economic growth target of over 8 per cent and to contribute to broader national socio-economic development in a rapidly changing global landscape.

Tourism promotion on key markets

In line with the Prime Minister’s directive to develop tourism based on the principles of distinctive products, professional services, simple and convenient procedures, competitive pricing, a clean and beautiful environment and safe, civilised and friendly destinations, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism is intensifying efforts to consolidate traditional markets and tap into new and emerging ones.

High-spending, high-potential segments are being prioritised, with promotional focus on East Asia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Australia, the United States and emerging markets such as India, with the aim of creating ripple effects across broader regions.

To enhance the effectiveness of tourism marketing, the ministry has proposed piloting the establishment of overseas tourism promotion offices in several key source markets. This initiative is part of a wider sectoral push to strengthen Việt Nam’s international outreach.

The national tourism branding strategy will also be repositioned around the message 'Việt Nam – Timeless Charm', enriched with new propositions including green experiences, cultural depth, distinctive cuisine, and friendly people. Promotion will target key and potential markets, especially East Asia (China and South Korea), Western Europe, Australia, the US and India, while also tapping into niche segments like golf tourism, wellness, MICE and river cruises.

Digital transformation is being accelerated in tourism promotion, with initiatives applying artificial intelligence, big data and global digital platforms such as Google, Facebook, TikTok, online travel agencies (OTAs), and international influencers. A national digital ecosystem for tourism promotion is being developed alongside efforts to strengthen regional and international cooperation, particularly within the frameworks of the Greater Mekong Subregion, ASEAN, the Cambodia-Laos-Việt Nam Development Triangle, and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy. The sector is also working closely with airlines, media, and private-sector partners to launch joint communication campaigns.

Industry leaders have identified the 2025 Tourism Stimulus Programme as a key strategy to expand markets, extend visitor stays and increase spending by both international and domestic travellers.

Promotional campaigns will focus on coordinated communications both at home and abroad, centred on a refreshed version of the slogan 'Việt Nam – Travel to Love', and reinforcing the country’s image as a safe, friendly, high-quality and attractive destination.

According to Thủy, Việt Nam will intensify marketing efforts in target markets aligned with its new visa reform roadmap. These efforts will be coupled with demand-stimulating partnerships with major airlines and travel agencies to offer attractive flight, accommodation and experience packages.

Việt Nam will also participate in major international tourism events such as ITB Berlin and WTM London, and organise a series of roadshows across East Asia, Europe, Australia, India and North America to showcase the country’s tourism offerings.

In addition, the sector will increasingly integrate digital and multi-platform communication into its promotional campaigns, particularly through international influencers, short-form video platforms such as TikTok and YouTube Shorts, and strategic collaborations with global OTAs including Booking.com, Agoda and Expedia. — VNS