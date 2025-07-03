Navy force stands as steadfast companion to fishermen and guardian of the nation’s seas

HÀ NỘI — Beyond its core mission of defending national sovereignty and maritime territory, the Việt Nam People’s Navy has long served as a vital source of support for fishermen, providing guidance, protection and emergency assistance across the nation’s seas.

Colonel Lê Văn Hưởng, Deputy Head of the Navy’s Political Department, noted that navy units have consistently conducted public education campaigns to raise awareness among fishermen.

These include disseminating Party and State policies on maritime sovereignty and lawful fishing within national waters; legal and historical foundations for Việt Nam’s claims to the Hoàng Sa (Paracel) and Trường Sa (Spratly) archipelagos; the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS); urgent measures to address the European Commission’s IUU fishing warning; environmental protection; and the tactics and intentions of foreign powers in the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea).

Through these efforts, the Navy has reached over one million fishermen with guidance on storm shelters, communication protocols and disaster alerts. More than 100,000 posters, leaflets and multimedia materials have been distributed.

This outreach spans all major media platforms, extending from inland areas to nearshore and offshore waters, including zones bordering other nations. It has significantly boosted fishermen’s awareness of legal fishing practices, environmental stewardship and participation in safeguarding national maritime security.

Phạm Văn An, owner of fishing vessel KH-39672TS from Vạn Ninh District, Khánh Hòa Province, said: “We regularly receive guidance from naval officers about legal fishing practices, as well as updates on coordinates, fishing grounds, naval radio frequencies and storm shelters in the Trường Sa Islands.

“Naval officers have also taught us how to respond to emergencies at sea. Thanks to them, we’ve gained valuable knowledge to avoid violating the law while fishing.”

Rescue and relief at sea

Since 2020, the Việt Nam People’s Navy has deployed over 30,000 personnel and 1,050 vehicles for 950 search-and-rescue missions, saving 1,485 people and 120 fishing vessels.

It has provided more than 2,000 cubic metres of freshwater, 10 tonnes of rice, and other essential supplies. Naval medical teams on islands, radar stations and offshore platforms have treated nearly 9,800 fishermen, free of charge, with a total value of nearly VNĐ2 billion.

In addition, fishing villages and dock shelters in the Trường Sa archipelago offer essential services such as seafood purchasing and fuel supply at mainland prices. These shelters have accommodated more than 850 vessels for refueling, resupply and storm avoidance.

Nguyễn Tâm, captain of vessel BĐ-93967TS from Đức Phổ District, Quảng Ngãi Province, said: “My boat had two serious accidents at sea. On both occasions, we were rescued in time by Navy officers stationed in Trường Sa.

"I once suffered from appendicitis and needed emergency surgery on the island. Without timely intervention, I might not have survived.”

Lê Đình Chiến, owner of vessel QN-64663TS from former Vân Đồn District (now Vân Đồn Special Zone), Quảng Ninh Province, added: “My boat often fishes in the Gulf of Tonkin. On several occasions, we experienced engine failure and drifted dozens of nautical miles from shore.

"Thanks to Navy Region 1 personnel, we received timely repairs and were able to continue fishing. With the Navy’s support, we feel confident working at sea.”

Colonel Bùi Quang Thuyên, Deputy Commander of Navy Region 4, emphasised that while supporting fishermen offshore, naval ships and island units also maintain readiness for combat, patrol, surveillance and sovereignty protection. They combine these duties with deterring foreign intrusions, safeguarding legal fishing grounds and ensuring the safety of fishermen and their property.

“We operate shortwave and ultra-high-frequency civil radio networks around the clock on fixed frequencies to keep communication lines open with vessels,” Thuyên said.

“This helps us respond quickly to emergencies, guide residents during bad weather and minimise damage from natural disasters.”

According to Colonel Hưởng, the Navy Command has also worked closely with local governments to strengthen the role of fishermen as frontline defenders of the nation's maritime sovereignty.

As part of these efforts, fishermen are encouraged to observe and report unusual activities at sea. They are also invited to participate in joint training programmes and simulation exercises alongside naval forces.

In addition, the Navy supports fishermen in safeguarding vital national assets such as oil rigs and survey vessels. Authorities help localities monitor and assess the capacity and readiness of their fishing fleets. Communication systems connecting fishermen with naval units are being upgraded to ensure faster and more reliable coordination at sea.

Training sessions are regularly organised to equip fishermen and maritime militias with emergency response skills, communication protocols and survival techniques for dealing with dangerous situations at sea.

By actively engaging with coastal communities, the Navy has strengthened fishermen’s ability to report foreign vessel intrusions and cooperate with authorities.

With unwavering resolve and no hesitation in the face of danger, Việt Nam’s naval personnel continue to protect and support those who earn their livelihoods at sea. In doing so, they not only reinforce public awareness and civil-military bonds but also inspire fishermen to venture offshore, contributing to the defence of the nation’s maritime sovereignty. — VNS