A bridge between continents: the history of Panama and Việt Nam in 50 years

Ambassador of Panama to Việt Nam Nubiela Ayala Modes wrote to Việt Nam News on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Panama and Việt Nam.

On August 28, 2025, the Republic of Panama and the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam mark half a century of a solid and visionary diplomatic relationship. This alliance has transcended borders, cultures and oceans to become a bridge of opportunities between Asia and Latin America.

Over these five decades, Panama and Việt Nam have woven a partnership that blends history, cooperation and a shared vision for the future. From the signing of agreements on political, commercial, scientific, technological, cultural, agricultural and maritime cooperation, to memoranda of understanding and treaties founded on the principles of the United Nations Charter, both countries have built the foundations of a strong alliance that reaches beyond geography.

This bond has been nurtured through mutual respect and a commitment to peace, democracy and international law. We share a common outlook on the great global challenges of our time, which has allowed the maintenance of constructive political dialogue and the establishment of permanent channels between governments and institutions to deepen the brotherhood between our peoples.

Among the historical milestones that mark this relationship, one of the most significant is Việt Nam’s support in 1977 for the neutrality of the Panama Canal, becoming the first country to adhere to the Torrijos–Carter Treaties. This meaningful gesture laid the groundwork for enduring trust. Other highlights include the 2012 Memorandum of Understanding establishing a mechanism for bilateral political consultation; the 2016 Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement, which fosters trade and investment; and the Visa Waiver Agreement for ordinary passport holders, in force since 2021, facilitating the exchange of people, culture and business.

These instruments not only strengthen diplomatic ties, but also expand opportunities for cooperation in key sectors. The current dynamism of Panama–Việt Nam relations reflect a joint will to advance in strategic areas such as infrastructure, clean energy, tourism, agribusiness, technological innovation and civil society exchanges.

It is worth recalling that on January 21, 2025, within the framework of the 55th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, His Excellency José Raúl Mulino, President of Panama, met with His Excellency Phạm Minh Chính, Prime Minister of Việt Nam. Both leaders highlighted Panama’s strategic role as a gateway to Latin America and Việt Nam’s readiness to share its agricultural expertise, particularly in rice cultivation, to support Panama. They also agreed to intensify high-level exchanges and broaden cooperation in areas such as infrastructure, energy (including electric vehicles), pharmaceuticals, tourism and civil society engagement.

Panama has officially invited Việt Nam to establish a trade office in the Colon Free Zone to promote Vietnamese products by leveraging Panama’s logistics infrastructure. This step reflects the importance that both countries’ highest authorities have placed on this relationship over the past year, and reaffirms the shared determination to strengthen and expand it.

Today, Panama offers Việt Nam a strategic gateway to Latin America, while Việt Nam shares with Panama its expertise in agriculture, innovation and industrial development. Trade is growing, culture is being exchanged and opportunities for cooperation multiply in areas such as logistics, clean energy, tourism and education.

This 50th anniversary is not only a celebration of the past, but also the beginning of a more ambitious stage: expanding alliances, opening new trade routes and deepening the ties between our societies. We renew our deepest recognition to all individuals and institutions that have been pillars of this five-decade friendship. Let us continue building strong, inclusive and dynamic bridges in the maritime, cultural, humanitarian, commercial and investment fields, so that future generations may inherit an even stronger and more prosperous relationship.

At the Embassy of Panama in Hà Nội, commemorative events will include a photographic exhibition and a donation to a rehabilitation centre for people with disabilities in the Hà Nội community, reaffirming our commitment to cultural and humanitarian ties.

On behalf of the Panamanian people and His Excellency José Raúl Mulino, President of the Republic of Panama, we extend fraternal greetings to His Excellency Lương Cường, President of the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam, and to the noble and friendly people of Việt Nam, as together we celebrate this historic milestone that honours our past and projects a promising future. We celebrate half century of sincere friendship and cooperation!

As Panama and Việt Nam work together, the horizon knows no limits. VNS