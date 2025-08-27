Massive exhibition showcases Việt Nam’s landmark achievements

An exhibition titled 'The 80-Year Journey of Independence, Freedom and Happiness', running from August 28 to September 5, is a major national cultural and political event, offering an opportunity to look back on the country’s glorious history. Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính, head of the Exhibition Steering Committee, spoke with the Vietnam News Agency about the event’s significance and lasting value.

How do you evaluate the significance of this exhibition in promoting tradition, strengthening national pride and consolidating public trust in the Party and State’s policies?

The exhibition is not only a major cultural and political event, but also a special occasion to affirm the nation’s tremendous revolutionary achievements, resilient spirit and aspiration for progress over the past 80 years. These successes were achieved under the leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam and the Government as well as the unity of the entire people.

It honours Việt Nam’s outstanding achievements across all fields: economy, industry, agriculture, national defence and security, foreign affairs, science and technology, healthcare, education, culture, sports and tourism. Through artefacts, documents, images and interactive activities, visitors can discover each stage of development, inspiring national pride, resilience and the ambition to build a prosperous and happy Việt Nam.

The event also carries profound educational significance for younger generations, helping them understand the contributions and sacrifices of the Party, President Hồ Chí Minh and previous generations for independence, freedom and the happiness of the people. It fosters patriotism, self-reliance and a strong sense of responsibility.

Moreover, the exhibition reaffirms Việt Nam’s credibility and international standing in the context of deep integration. It is living proof of the nation’s enduring traditions and strong potential, laying the foundation for a new era of prosperity. Blending tradition with modernity, the event also serves as valuable experience for organising future milestones, such as the 100th anniversary of the Party’s founding in 2030 and the centenary of the country’s founding in 2045, reinforcing solidarity and sustainable development.

With such important meaning, what makes this exhibition special?

This is the largest exhibition ever held in Việt Nam, both in terms of content and organisation, with the participation of 34 cities and provinces, ministries, central agencies and State-owned and private businesses.

Hosted at the National Exhibition and Fair Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội – Southeast Asia’s largest exhibition complex covering more than 900,000 square metres, the event offers a comprehensive panorama of Việt Nam’s 80-year journey of building, defending and developing the country. Key achievements in a wide variety of domains are presented vividly, reflecting Việt Nam’s vitality and remarkable progress.

A standout feature is the application of cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), touch screens, 3D models and multimedia presentations, offering visitors an immersive and interactive experience.

Beyond the displays, the exhibition features diverse side activities: cultural and artistic performances, film screenings, historical exhibitions, seminars, forums for localities and businesses, and traditional education programmes for students. This transforms the exhibition into a dynamic cultural and educational space that inspires patriotism and the spirit of contribution.

How have ministries, sectors and localities coordinated to ensure the success of such a large-scale event?

Given the exhibition’s scale, complexity and short preparation time, mobilising diverse resources from central and local budgets to business sponsorship was crucial. Close coordination among ministries, localities and related units was key to success.

To date, all parties have actively participated with the highest sense of responsibility to ensure the exhibition reflects the stature of 80 years of national struggle, unification and development. The Steering and Organising Committees were established under the leadership of the Politburo, the Secretariat and Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, with close direction from the Government and the Prime Minister. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, as the standing body, worked with relevant agencies to develop rich, high-quality content and apply modern technologies to create an attractive, interactive space.

Security, technical and logistical arrangements were implemented comprehensively. The Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of Health and Hà Nội authorities developed plans to guarantee safety, traffic management, fire prevention and medical support. Hà Nội also arranged bus routes for visitors, strengthened publicity, ensured urban sanitation and maintained uninterrupted electricity and water supply. These coordinated efforts have prepared the exhibition to take place solemnly and impressively, meeting the expectations of the people and international friends.

What follow-up actions are needed after the exhibition to maximise its impact?

The work does not end with the closing of the exhibition. This should serve as a starting point for further activities to spread patriotism, national pride and the aspiration for development.

First, it is vital to intensify traditional education for young people. At the same time, we must continue promoting Việt Nam’s achievements domestically and internationally to enhance the country’s image and attract investment and cooperation. Based on the exhibition’s content, ministries and localities should develop cultural, tourism and educational products, forming sustainable value chains that preserve traditions while embracing innovation.

Another key task is to continue collecting, preserving, and studying artefacts and documents, creating valuable archives for education and research and inspiring future generations.

Finally, the experience gained in organising this large-scale cultural and political event will provide an important foundation for successfully hosting future national celebrations, further promoting cultural development and national unity. — VNS