Swiss politician hails Việt Nam’s independent, non-aligned foreign policy

August 25, 2025 - 20:21
Việt Nam has demonstrated its capability and always played an active, constructive role in diplomacy, international affairs and within UN bodies, said Massimiliano Ay, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland (CPS).
A Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Switzerland presents the photo book "100 Years of Việt Nam's Revolutionary Press" published by VNA's Publishing House to Massimiliano Ay (left), General Secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland. VNA/VNS Photo

GENEVA — In today’s turbulent world, the fact that a socialist country like Việt Nam is pursuing a peaceful path while maintaining an independent and non-aligned foreign policy holds great significance, according to Massimiliano Ay, General Secretary of the Communist Party of Switzerland (CPS).

Speaking to a Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondent in Switzerland on the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day, Ay highlighted Việt Nam as a model of non-aligned diplomacy and balance, commending the country’s consistent efforts to promote dialogue among different systems while avoiding confrontation.

He stressed that Việt Nam has demonstrated its capability and always played an active, constructive role in diplomacy, international affairs and within UN bodies.

He affirmed that the Communist Party of Switzerland will continue its mission of raising awareness among the Swiss public of Việt Nam’s positive and constructive role on the global stage.

He expressed his expectations for Switzerland-Việt Nam relations, hoping that the two countries would soon finalise a free trade agreement.

Such a deal will be an important step forward for the Swiss economy, allowing it to diversify trading partners and reduce dependence on certain markets, while offering Việt Nam the benefit of closer engagement with Switzerland, he noted.

According to the CPS leader, the potential for cooperation between the two communist parties is great in certain areas, suggesting that the two sides should maintain regular dialogue, exchange analyses, positions and viewpoints, and strengthen people-to-people ties.

Tourism, he added, is another sector with significant potential. He reaffirmed that his party stands ready to contribute to strengthening bilateral cooperation and to supporting Việt Nam in gaining a deeper understanding of Switzerland’s realities. — VNA/VNS

