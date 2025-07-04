PM requests to take good care of people who made revolutionary contributions

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has requested ministries and localities to continue to take good care of people who have performed meritorious services to the revolution.

The work is in response to the 78th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs' Day on July 27.

In the Official Dispatch No 102/CĐ-TTg issued early this week, the PM clearly stated that, implementing the Party and State's policies, over the past 78 years, people with meritorious services to the revolution has been cared by all levels, sectors, localities, the Party and authorities and achieved many important results.

The system of legal regulations and policies for people with meritorious services to the revolution has been increasingly improved.

The construction, upgrading and renovation of martyrs' graves, martyrs' cemeteries and honouring martyrs have received investment.

The work of searching for, collecting and identifying martyrs' remains has been actively conducted.

The campaign 'All people take care of families of invalids, martyrs and people with revolutionary contributions' and support the 'Repaying gratitude' fund has been increasingly developed, receiving active response of society.

The lives of families with revolutionary contributions have been constantly enhanced.

Do better

To further improve the work of 'Repaying gratitude', PM Chính requested ministries, ministerial-level agencies, government agencies and Party committees to innovate and better the quality of social policies, meeting the requirements of national construction and defence in the new period, give preferential treatment for people with meritorious services to the revolution.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will preside over and coordinate with agencies to organise practical, solemn and effective activities to commemorate the 78th anniversary of Invalids and Martyrs' Day at the central level.

It will guide provinces and cities to recognise people with meritorious services to the revolution and work with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Public Security to effectively identify the remains of martyrs with missing information.

The Ministry of Public Security will work with agencies and localities to organise a preliminary summary of the DNA sample collection for relatives of martyrs whose identities have not been determined.

The Ministry of Finance’s duty is to arrange and ensure funding from the budget, and guide provinces and cities to fully conduct policies for people with revolutionary contributions.

Housing support

The Ministry of Construction will team up with the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Home Affairs to guide localities to complete housing support for people with revolutionary contributions before July 27.

The Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the Việt Nam Veterans Association Central Committee launched a youth volunteer campaign to care for invalids, sick soldiers, families of martyrs and people who have made revolutionary contributions.

They also have a campaign to make each martyrs' cemetery into a flower garden to pay tribute to and commemorate the heroic martyrs who sacrificed for the Fatherland and the people.

PM Chính emphasised that this is a special importance task, demonstrating the deep concern of the Party, State and people for the families of martyrs and those who have rendered meritorious services to the revolution.

He requested ministers, heads of ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies; Party secretaries and chairmen of people's committees of provinces and cities to lead units to complete the above tasks, without interruption in the context that the whole country has arranged administrative units and operated two-tier local governments since July 1.

The PM assigned Permanent Deputy PM Nguyễn Hòa Bình to directly handle and direct the work according to his authority. — VNS