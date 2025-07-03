HCM City health sector sees spike in public investment projects

HCM CITY — The number of public investment projects in the health sector in HCM City has increased significantly following its merger with Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu and Bình Dương provinces.

Total public investment in the health sector will increase from VNĐ48.5 trillion (US$1.8 billion) to VNĐ52.4 trillion ($1.99 billion) in the period of 2021 – 2025 after the merger, including 115 projects in the former HCM City, 31 projects in Bình Dương Province and eight projects in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

In the period of 2026-2030, total investment will increase from VNĐ58.6 trillion ($2.23 billion) to VNĐ65 trillion ($2.47 billion), including 82 projects in the former HCM City, 14 projects in Bình Dương Province, and two projects in Bà Rịa - Vũng Tàu Province.

In addition, the city’s health sector also has six projects calling for investment in the form of public-private partnership (PPP) with a total capital of more than VNĐ10 trillion ($381.5 million).

The health sector will focus on implementing new construction projects and removing problems in delayed projects.

Currently, the city is preparing to begin construction of a number of key projects in 2025 such as the Blood Bank, the second facility of Emergency Centre 115, Tropical Disease Centre, Children’s Hospital 1, medical equipment procurement projects and Bà Rịa Hospital expansion project.

The health sector proposed that city authorities promptly issue solutions to thoroughly remove bottlenecks and enhance the efficiency of the management and use of public investment capital in the health sector.

Some key public investment projects in the health sector that are experiencing delays include the construction of Trương Vương Hospital, Nhân Dân Gia Định Hospital, Bình Dương General Hospital and Vũng Tàu General Hospital. —VNS