China’s top legislator to pay official visit to Việt Nam, attend 80th National Day celebration

HÀ NỘI — Zhao Leji, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC), is set to lead a high-ranking delegation of the Chinese Party and State to pay an official visit to Việt Nam from August 31 to September 2.

According to a release from the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday, during the trip, Zhao will attend the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day of Việt Nam (September 2).

He will also co-chair the first session of the cooperation committee between the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the NPC.

The visit is made at the invitation of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV) Central Committee and NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn. — VNA/VNS