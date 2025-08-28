High-tech military, civilian technologies showcased at national achievements exhibition

HÀ NỘI — The Military Industry and Telecoms Group (Viettel) is presenting 50 cutting-edge civilian and military technology products at the national exhibition marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day (September 2), a Viettel representative said on Thursday.

The exhibition, themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, is taking place at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội from August 28 to September 5. It highlights Việt Nam's achievements in various fields under the leadership of the Party and State under the past eight decades.

Viettel’s technologies are showcased at the exhibition areas of the Ministry of National Defence, the Ministry of Science and Technology, the Ministry of Construction, and the Hà Nội People’s Committee.

In the outdoor space of the Ministry of National Defence, Viettel is displaying a range of “Make in Việt Nam, Made by Viettel” military technologies, including heavy self-propelled howitzers, 57mm anti-aircraft guns, air defence and sea surveillance radars, long-range multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), anti-UAV systems, encrypted communications equipment, the S-125-VT air defence missile system, and the Trường Sơn missile system.

Among the highlights is a 152mm heavy howitzer capable of providing long-range fire support, and the 57mm anti-aircraft gun designed to defend key facilities such as airports, seaports, and factories against aerial threats.

Viettel is also showcasing long-range strategic UAVs with reconnaissance, electronic warfare, target acquisition and strike capabilities, along with modern counter-UAV systems developed by Vietnamese engineers.

Lieutenant General Tào Đức Thắng, Chairman and General Director of Viettel, said the group has focused on strategic research programmes and is involved in developing nine out of the country’s 11 strategic technologies. This orientation is aligned with the Politburo's Resolution No. 57-NQ/TW on breakthroughs in science-technology development, innovation, and digital transformation.

Alongside defence equipment, Viettel is presenting its latest digital products such as 5G base stations and chips, smart city and smart factory platforms, along with cybersecurity, urban digitalisation, and virtual assistant solutions. These reflect Viettel’s pioneering role in building Việt Nam's digital society and providing infrastructure for nationwide digital transformation.

By participating in the exhibition, Viettel underlines its capacity in high-tech defence industry research and production, mastery of core technologies, and ability to develop weapon systems approaching international standards, affirming its role as a key force in both defence and digital transformation. — VNA/VNS