Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs holds phone talks with Kyrgyz counterpart

HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Thị Thu Hằng held phone talks with her Kyrgyz counterpart Meder Abakirov on Wednesday, reaffirming that Việt Nam treasures and wishes to reinforce its traditional friendship with Kyrgyzstan.

Hằng highlighted recent positive progress in political and diplomatic ties, pointing to Kyrgyz Prime Minister Adylbek Kasymaliev’s official visit to Việt Nam in March 2025 and his meeting with PM Phạm Minh Chính on the sidelines of the 16th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China, in June 2025.

Welcoming the positive development of the bilateral ties, Abakirov agreed to maintain direct communication between the two foreign ministries at the deputy ministerial level to coordinate exchanges and visits, especially those at high level, toward building political trust and expanding cooperation in fields of both sides’ strength, especially in trade, investment and tourism. He also stressed the importance of timely discussions to address arising issues in the bilateral relations and protect the rights and interests of citizens and legal entities in both countries.

Both deputy ministers acknowledged the achievements of recent cooperation between the two ministries, and vowed to continue close coordination to realise high-level agreements actively and effectively.

They pledged to accelerate negotiations toward signing key agreements, laying a solid framework for the bilateral ties, including deals on economic cooperation, investment promotion and protection, double taxation avoidance and reciprocal visa exemptions, contributing to further deepening their traditional friendship.

On this occasion, Abakirov invited Hằng to visit Kyrgyzstan and hold a political consultation at a suitable time to further boost ties between the two ministries and countries. VNS