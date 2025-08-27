National Assembly urged to lead bold reforms for nation's future

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm has urged the National Assembly (NA) to take the lead in shaping institutions, opening new paths, and making bold decisions on difficult and unprecedented issues as Việt Nam advances towards its development goals.

He made the remarks at a gathering in Hà Nội on Tuesday of generations of NA deputies to mark the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day and prepare for the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s first general election in 2026.

Reviewing the assembly’s journey since the historic general election of January 6, 1946, the Party chief said the legislature had consistently demonstrated steadfastness, creativity and a spirit of renewal. It had taken on the most important tasks of the nation, adopting successive constitutions, deciding on key policies, exercising supreme oversight, and engaging in parliamentary diplomacy to raise Việt Nam’s international standing.

The NA is not only the highest organ of state power but also the common home of the people’s representatives, entrusted with the noble responsibility of listening to the people, speaking for the people, and protecting their legitimate interests, he said.

General Secretary Tô Lâm expressed deep gratitude to veteran deputies who lived through the most challenging periods of the country’s history — from land reform and post-war recovery to reunification, the early Đổi mới (renewal) years and the turning point of international integration.

He described them as a living library of Vietnamese lawmaking, whose experience and lessons, whether of success or failure, remain invaluable for present and future generations.

The Party chief also highlighted milestones that had defined the assembly’s stature, including the Constitutions of 1946, 1959, 1980, 1992 and 2013, as well as their subsequent amendments. Each, he said, reflected the nation’s new stages of development and laid the legal framework for growth, international integration, and the protection of human and citizen rights.

For the future, the General Secretary stressed that the assembly must move with the times, advance ahead, and pioneer in critical fields such as digital transformation, renewable energy, semiconductors, biotechnology, smart logistics, green and circular agriculture, high-quality tourism, and preventive healthcare.

He said that Việt Nam could not afford to lag behind and emphasised that science, technology and Vietnamese intellect must serve as the foundation for breakthroughs.

The Party chief reaffirmed the Party’s three overarching directions: safeguarding national sovereignty and social order; ensuring rapid and sustainable development; and constantly improving people’s material and spiritual well-being. These represent the highest goal of the Party and socialism itself.

NA Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn, in response, pledged that the legislature would continue to implement the Party’s policies, listen to voters and businesses, and work closely with the Government in lawmaking, oversight and major national decisions. He affirmed that the assembly will institutionalise Party resolutions in a timely manner and translate them into practice.

The chairman also vowed to take to heart the guidance of the General Secretary, contribute to preparations for the 14th National Party Congress, and prepare for the elections to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–31 term. — VNS