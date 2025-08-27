Ministry of Home Affairs plays key role in shaping national governance, ensuring social welfare: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Ministry of Home Affairs organised a ceremony in Hà Nội on Wednesday to celebrate its 80th founding anniversary (August 28) and convened its first Patriotic Emulation Congress, where Party General Secretary Tô Lâm praised its important role in shaping national governance and ensuring social welfare.

In a keynote speech, General Secretary Lâm recalled the ministry’s evolution since its establishment under the provisional government in 1945, highlighting its enduring contributions to national development through multiple restructurings. He commended generations of its officials and staff for accompanying the nation under the Party's leadership and the Government’s direction over the past 80 years.

As the country is entering a new development phase marked by opportunities and challenges, the ministry must see its mission beyond ensuring social welfare. It must build a “service-oriented, democratic, lawful, modern, efficient administration that fosters equitable and sustainable development, leaving no one behind, he said.

To achieve this, the Party chief called for accelerated reforms in public administration, civil services, and social policy. The ministry must streamline its apparatus, reduce workforce redundancies, and cultivate a contingent of quality, efficient staff members. It should also take a lead role in advising on and enforcing comprehensive, inclusive and effective social welfare policies, he added.

The Party leader further advocated for an overhaul of the State’s reward and emulation system to boost motivation and public contribution in the new era.

Setting digital transformation as a priority, he asked the ministry to set an example by delivering all public services online transparently and efficiently. “Citizen satisfaction must be the measure of success,” he said, pressing the ministry to “lead and finish first” in achieving full digitalisation.

Alongside these goals, the General Secretary instructed the ministry to follow the Politburo’s resolutions Nos. 57, 59, 66 and 68, which lay out priorities in governance and development.

On the occasion, he conferred a first-class Labour Order on the ministry for its outstanding achievements in restructuring state apparatuses and rolling out a two-tier local administration model.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình also awarded first-class Labour Orders to the ministry’s personnel and local administration departments. A second-class Labour Order was presented to the administrative reform department. — VNA/VNS