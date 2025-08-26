Politics & Law
Việt Nam, Maldives deepen friendship, cooperation

August 26, 2025 - 17:30
Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives Aminath Shabeena conveyed warm congratulations to the Government and people of Việt Nam on the occasion, praising Việt Nam's impressive economic and diplomatic achievements.
Delegates attending a ceremony held in Sri Lanka's Male on August 25 to celebrate the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945–2025) and the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Maldives diplomatic relations

MALE — Việt Nam treasures the support and partnership of international friends, including the Maldives, during its cause of construction and development, affirmed Vietnamese Ambassador to Sri Lanka and concurrently to the Maldives Trịnh Thị Tâm.

Addressing a ceremony in Male on August 25 to celebrate the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945–2025) and the 50th anniversary of Việt Nam–Maldives diplomatic relations, Ambassador Tâm highlighted Việt Nam's remarkable journey over the past eight decades, from a war-torn nation to one of the region’s most dynamic economies. She noted the country’s GDP growth of over 7 per cent in 2024, with projections of above 8 per cent in 2025, along with its establishment of diplomatic ties with 194 nations and active contributions to multilateral forums, reinforcing Việt Nam's role as a reliable partner of the international community.

Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives Aminath Shabeena conveyed warm congratulations to the Government and people of Việt Nam on the occasion, praising Việt Nam's impressive economic and diplomatic achievements. She expressed delight at the strong friendship and cooperation between the two nations, particularly within multilateral frameworks such as the United Nations, and highlighted broad prospects for expanding collaboration in trade, investment, tourism, fisheries, education, and aviation. She also commended the Vietnamese community in the Maldives, small in number but significant in fostering cultural exchange and strengthening bilateral ties.

The event featured the award presentation of an online competition on Việt Nam–Maldives relations, organised by the Vietnamese Embassy, which drew active participation from Maldivian citizens including officials, teachers, and students.

Guests were also treated to a tea reception showcasing Vietnamese specialties such as coffee, lotus seeds, mung bean cakes, and salted terminalia catappa nuts, a delicacy highly valued in the Maldives – offering a taste of Việt Nam's rich culinary culture. On the occasion, the embassy also presented mooncakes to the Vietnamese community in the Maldives. — VNA/VNS

