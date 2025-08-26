Cuba holds ceremony to celebrate Việt Nam's National Day

HAVANA — The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (CPC) held a solemn ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana on August 25 to celebrate the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's National Day (September 2, 1945 – 2025), showing the Caribbean nation’s special sentiment for Việt Nam.

The event was attended by First Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz, Minister of the Revolutionary Armed Forces General Álvaro López Miera, senior Cuban officials, foreign diplomats and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Cuba.

Speaking at the ceremony, Cuban Minister of Foreign Affairs Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla described September 2, 1945, as a historic turning point, marking the start of Việt Nam's victorious journey. He said the occasion demonstrated to the world the political and revolutionary stature of the heroic Vietnamese people, citing milestones such as the Điện Biên Phủ victory, the liberation of the South and national reunification, the far-reaching achievements of the Đổi mới (Renewal) process, and Việt Nam's confident advance into a new era of development.

Rodriguez Parrilla underlined that Việt Nam's triumphs over colonialism and imperialism, along with the success of the Đổi mới process stemmed from the sound leadership of the Communist Party of Việt Nam (CPV). He said Cuba and Việt Nam had become “brothers in struggle”, with ties forged not by protocol but by sacrifice. He recalled heroine Melba’s work with the Cuba Committee for Solidarity with South Việt Nam, Fidel Castro’s symbolic raising of the flag of the National Liberation Front of South Việt Nam on Hill 241 within sight of enemy lines, Cuban specialists who helped build the Hồ Chí Minh Trail, and the frontline reporting of journalists Marta Rojas and Raul Valdes Vivo.

He noted that the spirit of shared destiny was expressed by Fidel Castro’s 1966 declaration at Havana’s Revolution Square: “For Việt Nam, we are willing to give our own blood!”

The minister hailed 65 years of exemplary relations built on political trust, high-level dialogue and frank exchanges of socialist-building experience. He stressed that cooperation between the CPC and the CPV remained a cornerstone of the bilateral ties, highlighting the historic visit of CPV General Secretary Tô Lâm to Cuba in September 2024.

Rodriguez Parrilla said Cuba deeply valued Việt Nam's consistent support in the struggle to end the US economic, trade and financial blockade, and appreciated Việt Nam's stance against the listing of Cuba as a state sponsor of terrorism. He described the strong response of the Vietnamese people to Việt Nam Red Cross Society's initiatives in support of Cuba as profoundly moving, reflecting the principle affirmed by Vietnamese leaders: Solidarity with Cuba is a command of the heart.

On behalf of the Party, State and people of Cuba, Rodriguez Parrilla expressed confidence that the CPV’s 14th National Congress in early 2026 would be a resounding success and a new step towards Việt Nam's goal of becoming a high-income developed country by 2045.

He said the celebration honoured not only the enduring friendship between the two nations, but also Cuban and Vietnamese leaders such as Fidel Castro, Raul Castro and President Hồ Chí Minh, whose legacies of resilience and courage embody the defence of freedom and justice across generations.

For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Lê Quang Long highlighted the historic significance of the August Revolution and National Day, when at Ba Đình Square, President Hồ Chí Minh read the Declaration of Independence, giving birth to the Democratic Republic of Việt Nam, now the Socialist Republic of Việt Nam. He said this moment not only marked the start of Việt Nam's national liberation era, but also inspired struggles for national liberation across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Eighty years on, the Ambassador noted, under the CPV's leadership, the Vietnamese people have overcome immense challenges to rise from poverty, achieve outstanding socio-economic progress and strengthen the nation’s standing on the international stage. These achievements provided a solid foundation for Vietnam to enter a new era of development towards a modern, prosperous and civilised country, he stressed.

The diplomat reaffirmed that throughout this journey, Việt Nam's special, selfless, pure friendship with Cuba has remained a constant source of strength – a living symbol of genuine international solidarity. He stressed Việt Nam's commitment to deepening this traditional bond of friendship and comprehensive cooperation, preserving it as a priceless asset for future generations. — VNA/VNS