New Zealand Parliament Speaker arrives in Hà Nội, beginning official visit to Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI – Speaker of the New Zealand House of Representatives (Parliament) Gerry Brownlee arrived in Hà Nội on Wednesday, beginning his five-day official visit to Việt Nam at the invitation of Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Trần Thanh Mẫn.

Brownlee and his entourage were welcomed at Nội Bài International Airport by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lê Anh Tuấn, Ambassador of New Zealand to Việt Nam Caroline Rachel Beresford, and other officials of the embassy.

Brownlee’s official visit to Việt Nam takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic relations (June 19, 1975–2025). It is expected to consolidate political trust, deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and promote more practical and effective bilateral cooperation.

Parliamentary ties between Việt Nam and New Zealand have developed both in scope and depth. A cooperation agreement signed in December 2016 has provided a solid legal basis for exchanges, complemented by regular high-level visits and interactions between parliamentary committees and friendship groups of the two countries.

Brownlee’s visit is hoped to further strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, foster experience sharing in legislation and supervision, and expand exchanges between committees and friendship groups. The two sides will also seek to diversify cooperation, including through exchanges among women and young parliamentarians, while maintaining close coordination at multilateral forums such as the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA), the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), and the Asia-Pacific Parliamentary Forum (APPF). – VNS