Vietnamese, Indonesian coast guards strengthen cooperation for peace, development

JAKARTA — A delegation of the Việt Nam Coast Guard led by Commander of Coast Guard Region 3 Major General Ngô Bình Minh paid a courtesy call on Indonesian coast guard leaders and co-chaired a bilateral meeting on Tuesday, as part of their visit to Indonesia.

The Vietnamese officer stated that the visit of coast guard ship CSB 8001 and the Vietnamese delegation carries important political and diplomatic significance, serving as a practical activity to commemorate the 70th founding anniversary of Việt Nam–Indonesia diplomatic relations (1955–2025).

The trip aims to further intensify friendship and mutual trust between the two coast guards, while providing an opportunity to coordinate responses to traditional and non-traditional security challenges, and exchange experiences in maritime safety, search and rescue operations at sea, thus actively contributing to regional peace, security, and friendship.

Fore his part, Commander of the Indonesian Maritime Security Agency Vice Admiral Irvansyah expressed his belief that the visit will contribute to boosting cooperation between the two forces, and strengthening solidarity and friendship between the governments and people of the two nations in general.

At the bilateral meeting co-chaired by Major General Minh and Rear Admiral Bakamla Didong Rio Duta Purwokuntjoro, Deputy Director of the Department of Policy and Strategy under the Indonesia Coast Guard, the two sides agreed that cooperation between the two coast guards has become increasingly close and substantive, contributing to security, safety, peace, prosperity and sustainable development of their maritime areas.

Việt Nam has completed procedures to officially join a regional cooperation mechanism of ASEAN maritime law enforcement forces, opening opportunities to enhance understanding and multilateral cooperation, including those between Việt Nam and Indonesia.

The two sides also agreed on several areas of cooperation for 2026, including implementing the memorandum of understanding on maritime cooperation; maintaining ship visits, exchanges, joint training and exercises; and sharing information and experience in law enforcement and maritime search and rescue operations.

Major General Minh affirmed that the meeting’s outcomes clearly demonstrate the good friendship and cooperation between the two forces, importantly contributing to maintaining peaceful, stable, and friendly waters in the region.

The same day, CSB 8001 crew and the Việt Nam Coast Guard delegation joined sports and traditional games with Indonesian peers, strengthening solidarity and friendship between the forces. — VNA/VNS