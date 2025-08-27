Opening ceremony of National Achievements Exhibition must be dignified, inspiring: PM says

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has ordered the opening ceremony of the National Achievements Exhibition – a landmark political and cultural event celebrating the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day on September 2 – to be organised with solemnity, care and a sense of grandeur, leaving a lasting impression of the scale and significance of the exhibition.

Placing particular emphasis on the artistic programme, Chính said it must be staged as a “feast of art” that serves as the highlight of the ceremony.

He gave the directive on Tuesday evening in Hà Nội while attending the final rehearsal of the opening programme for the exhibition.

He also said that the exhibition is a key feature in the series of activities marking the 80th anniversary of the August Revolution and National Day – a moment for the entire Party, people and armed forces to look back on the nation’s glorious journey while fostering aspirations for a prosperous and happy future.

He said that the artistic performance should create a joyful, uplifting and vigorous atmosphere, brimming with energy and determination as the nation enters a new era.

“The performances must embody different qualities such as the symphony should be dignified and majestic; the light music vibrant, cheerful and powerful; and the folk music warm and melodious,” he added.

He also urged that the programme incorporate vivid imagery showcasing the landscapes, culture, history and people of Việt Nam.

“Dynamic images combined with music will create an artistic feast of emotions,” he said.

To do that, it requires deep thinking and innovative execution.

The programme must weave together tradition and modernity, crafting a performance space that is both solemn and intimate, conveying a powerful message of pride in our history, of trust, unity and the aspiration to build a strong and prosperous Việt Nam in the future.

Following the rehearsal, Chính inspected preparations for the exhibition, encouraging and motivating officials, staff and technicians at the provincial, ministerial and sectoral exhibition booths.

He underlined that this is a major national event and every participant – whether official, staff member or artisan – should take pride in their contribution, overcome challenges and present their respective displays to the highest standard, ready to welcome citizens and visitors.

Speaking at the rehearsal, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyễn Văn Hùng said that after more than a month of intensive preparations, the arrangements for the opening ceremony were largely complete and ready for the event, scheduled for Thursday morning.

Hùng said the National Achievements Exhibition, held under the theme “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, will officially open at 8:30am on Thursday.

The opening ceremony will feature an artistic performance lasting about 45 to 50 minutes.

Hùng said that the show is designed to convey pride in the remarkable achievements of nation-building, protection and development over the past eight decades.

With the participation of renowned artists and supported by modern sound and lighting effects, the programme will begin with stirring melodies praising the Fatherland, followed by performances reflecting the nation’s development, renewal, integration and aspirations to rise higher.

The artistic programme will harmoniously combine symphonic chamber music, folk influences and contemporary styles. — VNS