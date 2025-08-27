Việt Nam's 80th National Day celebrated with pride in northwest Cambodia

PHNOM PENH — The Consulate General of Việt Nam in Battambang held a ceremony on Tuesday to commemorate the 80th National Day of Việt Nam (September 2, 1945 – 2025), gathering the Vietnamese community in northwestern Cambodia to honour the country’s proud history, envision a bright future, and strengthen bonds of friendship with Cambodia.

The event saw the presence of leaders of seven northwestern Cambodian provinces, together with representatives from local authorities, councils, security forces, chambers of commerce, and international partners.

Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Consul Nguyễn Thanh Tân reaffirmed that Việt Nam and Cambodia are close neighbours bound by “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, comprehensive cooperation and long-term sustainability.”

He emphasised that this enduring relationship, nurtured by generations of leaders and people, provides a strong foundation for peace, stability, and shared prosperity in the region’s seven provinces, which possess significant development potential and close people-to-people ties.

He noted that collaboration between Vietnamese localities and the northwestern Cambodian provinces has expanded across many fields, including trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, education, healthcare, culture and environmental protection, contributing to better livelihoods and stronger bonds between the two peoples.

The Consul commended the Vietnamese community in the region for their unity, diligence, cultural preservation, and smooth integration into local society, despite challenges.

He expressed confidence that Việt Nam and Cambodia will continue to stand side by side, with their friendship enduring like the Mekong River, sustaining lives and connecting generations.

On behalf of Battambang and the other provinces, Governor Sok Lou hailed the close and growing ties between the two nations, reinforced through regular exchanges and people-to-people activities.

He welcomed the commitment of both sides to further cooperation in education, healthcare, tourism, technology, and other sectors.

The celebration featured cultural performances praising Việt Nam–Cambodia friendship and a video presentation on the traditional ties between the two countries.—VNA/VNS