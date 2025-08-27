Top legislator inspects preparations for exhibition on NA’s 80-year history

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn inspected the preparations for an exhibition themed “History and Mission of the National Assembly of Việt Nam” at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh, Hà Nội on Wednesday.

Held within the framework of the exhibition on national achievements marking the 80th anniversary of the National Day (September 2, 1945–2025), the event will showcase the proud 80-year journey of the Vietnamese NA through the language of architecture and technology.

Inspired by the idea of three concentric circles, the exhibition space symbolises the strength of the great national solidarity, where the Party’s will, the people’s heart, and the mission of the legislature converge and harmonise.

Each circle represents a chapter of history. The central circle “Nation-Building Milestone: Aspiration for Democracy” introduces the first general election to elect the Vietnamese NA in 1946, the 1946 Constitution, and images of late President Hồ Chí Minh and the parliament.

The middle circle, “Source of Development: Shaping and Reaching New Heights”, illustrates the historic decisions that laid the foundation for the country’s development. Meanwhile, the outer circle, “Global Mission: Elevating Position”, affirms the role and standing of the NA on the international stage.

Acknowledging and appreciating the efforts by the NA Office and relevant agencies in preparing for the display, the top legislator requested them to continue carefully reviewing every detail, especially those involving technology and connection, to ensure the event is conducted in a solemn and modern manner.

The national achievements exhibition, themed “80-Year Journey of Independence – Freedom – Happiness”, is scheduled to open on Thursday morning. – VNS