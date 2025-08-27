Việt Nam, Laos strengthen friendship, comprehensive cooperation

VIENTIANE — The Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee's Commission for Propaganda and Training held a seminar in Vientiane on Wednesday to mark the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam's August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2), underscoring the close bond between the two countries.

Addressing the seminar, Ambassador Nguyễn Minh Tâm highlighted the significance of Việt Nam's August Revolution in 1945, the victories in struggles against colonialism and imperialism, and achievements since the Đổi mới (Renewal) process launched in 1986. He emphasised Việt Nam's transformation into one of the most dynamic economies in the region with increasingly extensive foreign relations.

Tâm stressed that the “priceless asset” of the Việt Nam–Laos relationship was nurtured by Presidents Hồ Chí Minh, Kaysone Phomvihane, and Souphanouvong, and has been preserved and strengthened by generations of leaders and people of both countries.

He highlighted the enduring tradition of solidarity between the two Parties and peoples, which has contributed to their great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation.

In the context of global and regional uncertainties, Tâm underlined the importance of promoting cooperation in communications and education on revolutionary traditions, as well as in economy, trade, investment, and culture, while working together to maintain peace, stability, and sustainable development. — VNA/VNS