PM Phạm Minh Chính to attend Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in China

|Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính. VNA/VNS Photo
HÀ NỘI – Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính will attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China, as a guest of the host country and engage in other activities from August 31 to September 1.
The trip will be made at the invitation of the Government of the People's Republic of China, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced. VNS