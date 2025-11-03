Autumn Fair 2025 showcases essence of Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — A zone infused with the essence of autumn, featuring Hanoi’s finest products, from handicrafts and 4- to 5-star One Commune, One Product (OCOP) items to hi-tech innovations, key industrial, and tourism products, is drawing crowds at the ongoing first Autumn Fair 2025 in Hà Nội’s outlying Đông Anh commune.

From its opening days, the “Essence of Hà Nội” zone has lured thousands of domestic and foreign visitors seeking to explore, experience, and shop.

Evoking Hà Nội’s fall vibe

According to the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the zone was meticulously designed with a palette drawn from chrysanthemum golds, canary-tree yellows, and sun-dappled streets, capturing Hà Nội’s seasonal charm.

The event showcases signature products from Hà Nội’s suburban areas, such as organic guava, pomelo, arrowroot vermicelli, honey, and cassava flour, all OCOP-certified.

Nguyễn Như Hào, director of the Quế Dương Safe Pomelo Cooperative in Dương Hòa commune, said the locality is proud to offer products that embody Hà Nội’s identity and autumnal soul, including organic fruits, traditional cakes, and confectionery.

“We’re delighted to deliver safe, premium agricultural products to residents and global guests”.

The booth of the Nhị Khê woodcraft village, Thường Tín commune buzzes with similar energy.

Workshop owner Phạm Tuấn Duy said: “Our lineup, from bracelets and prayer beads to chess boards and massage too, already ships to China, Taiwan (China), and the US. Participating the fair aims to boost brand visibility and link with artisan networks at home and abroad”.

Industrial innovation meets cultural tradition

The zone goes beyond legacy crafts to spotlight industrial and high-tech advances, signalling Hà Nội’s evolution.

Phùng Tùng Anh, Marketing and Communications Director at Weldcom Co., said: “We’re displaying Việt Nam-made laser welders that dominate the local market. Weldcom is also unveiling two transferable technologies: a collaborative robot for welding and material handling, plus an autonomous mobile unit that moves heavy loads and reduces labour strain”.

More than 30 artisans and scores of Hà Nội companies fill the space with hundreds of items in handicrafts, food, and regional specialities. The blend of traditional artistry and new-age invention sketches a layered Hà Nội rooted in tradition yet pushing innovation and growth.

A draw for visitors, especially foreigners, is the live demo space where makers reveal techniques and the stories behind each creation. Attendees watch the precise moulding and glazing of Bát Tràng pottery or the detailed carving of wood sculptures, a vivid reflection of Hanoi’s living heritage.

Stalls with traditional toys like to he (coloured rice-dough figures) and seasonal snacks such as green rice flakes and milk have proven hits with kids and families

The first Autumn Fair 2025 ranks among the year’s biggest trade and cultural gatherings, uniting 34 cities and provinces with over 2,500 local and foreign firms. Beyond displays, it paints Hà Nội as a cultured, inventive, and energetic capital. VNA/VNS