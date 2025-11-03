Vietnamese puppetry exhibition: Cultural highlight at Autumn Fair 2025

HÀ NỘI — Designed as a miniature thủy đình (water pavilion) adorned with whimsical puppets, the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre’s exhibition space stands out a cultural highlight at the Autumn Fair 2025, held at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Đông Anh Commune, Hà Nội.

Amid hundreds of commercial booths, the display draws large crowds, offering visitors a refreshing blend of artistry, nostalgia and national identity.

Visitors can learn about the centuries-old art of Vietnamese puppetry, take photos in a space rich with traditional aesthetics, and enjoy live performances. The witty character Tễu (Uncle Tễu) — a symbol of Vietnamese puppet art — along with buffaloes, fish, dragons, and phoenixes, dances upon the water’s surface, accompanied by children’s laughter and adults’ smiles, rekindling a “flame” of cultural pride at the fair.

According to People’s Artist Nguyễn Tiến Dũng, Director of the theatre, inspired by the thủy đình, the pavilion showcases the richness of Vietnamese puppetry — from classic water puppet acts to modern interpretations conveying contemporary messages.

Each puppet, Dũng explained, carries a soul — the product of craftsmanship and the spirit of Vietnamese culture. “Puppetry is not merely a technical performance,” he said. “It is a unique storytelling form that speaks through water, sound and rhythm.”

A highlight of this year’s booth is its creative fusion of tradition and modernity. Crafted from bamboo, wood, lacquer, rattan and fabric, the puppets take on fresh, contemporary forms. Alongside beloved folk characters such as Tễu, the farmer and the buffalo, visitors encounter puppets inspired by modern icons — from Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (The Adventures of a Cricket) by renowned writer Tô Hoài to Snow White, the Seven Dwarfs and even colourful Halloween figures.

Beyond performances, the booth serves as a “mini classroom” of folk art. Artists guide children in operating miniature puppets and introduce the crafting process — from wood selection and carving to painting and control.

Phạm Văn Hùng, a visitor from Long Biên District, said he was deeply moved by the display. “The water pavilion and Tễu figures brought back childhood memories,” he recalled, noting that his parents once took him to village festivals to watch water puppetry shows.

Over the past week, the theatre’s booth drew steady crowds, with many praising both its design and live shows. The Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre signed two cooperation deals — a VNĐ20-billion (US$760,000) contract with The State Vietnam Co., Ltd., and a 1-billion-VND agreement with HTD Group JSC.

Dũng said the partnerships will help the theatre promote traditional puppetry to wider audiences and tourism destinations, reflecting growing recognition from businesses of the cultural and artistic value of this national heritage. — VNA/VNS