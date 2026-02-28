March brings spring celebrations to national ethic culture-tourism village

HÀ NỘI — Throughout March, the Việt Nam National Village for Ethnic Culture and Tourism in Hà Nội's Đoài Phương Commune will host a vibrant series of events celebrating spring and youth, with active participation from various ethnic communities currently residing in the area.

The centrepiece of the month's festivities is the spring festival, which will highlight the rich cultural heritage of the Muong people from the northern province of Phú Thọ. A key event will be the re-enactment of the ví đu ritual, a traditional Mường festival ceremony performed to pray for favourable weather and a bountiful harvest in the coming year. This ceremony will take place on the morning of March 8 at the Mường ethnic village area.

On March 7 and 8, visitors can also enjoy traditional folk songs and dances performed by Mường artisans. The performances will feature a blend of singing, instrumental music, and ritualistic expression.

Another exciting aspect of the festival is the du drum dance, an integral part of Mường celebrations during the Lunar New Year and spring. The performance will showcase skilled movements such as rolling, spinning, tossing, and drumming.

In addition to Mường cultural activities, the programme will offer a glimpse into the traditional practices of the X'tiêng community from the southern province of Đồng Nai. Events include a re-enactment of an early spring blessing ceremony, a folk performance, and a brocade fashion show.

A highlight of the celebration will be the X'tiêng cultural space, open on March 21 and 22. Visitors will have the chance to explore traditional weaving materials, natural dyes, symbolic motifs, and decorative techniques, with expert artisans on hand to demonstrate weaving methods.

The exhibition will also showcase a variety of handmade products, including traditional garments, scarves, bags, hats, blankets, baby carriers, and skirts. Interactive activities will allow visitors to engage with X'tiêng culture through traditional crossbow and hunting demonstrations, rice-pounding, bamboo pole dancing, stilt walking, and tastings of regional cuisine.

In addition to these special events, the village will continue its regular weekend programmes, featuring folk music and dance from the Central Highlands and northern ethnic communities, along with activities from resident artisan groups. — VNA/VNS