Việt Nam's Mother Goddess worship rituals going digital

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's centuries-old practice of worshipping the Mother Goddesses of the Three Realms (Đạo Mẫu Tam Phủ), inscribed on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list in 2016, is increasingly going digital to reach broader domestic and global audiences.

Nguyễn Đức Hiển, a spiritual medium, researcher and university lecturer, has pioneered the use of digital platforms to introduce the tradition to younger generations and international viewers. Through YouTube and TikTok channels, Hiển produces videos on the legend of Mother Goddess Liễu Hạnh, ritual explanations, costumes and sacred objects, with each clip drawing thousands of views and positive interactions.

Nguyễn Văn Thu, former Chairman of the Nam Định Association for the Preservation and Promotion of the Mother Goddess Worship Heritage, said nearly all spiritual mediums now maintain active social media presence to document rituals and community events.

Experts, however, flag risks in the digital shift. Hoàng Kim Đức, Chief of Office at the Institute of Religious Studies, warned that “while digital technology expands reach, it also risks commercialisation and distortion of heritage values, with some exploiting the faith for profit or spreading misleading information online”.

To counter this, he said Government and relevant agencies are advancing standardised digitalisation.

In former Nam Định Province (now part of Ninh Bình Province), the cradle of the tradition, the provincial People’s Committee approved a 2021 preservation and development plan focused on documenting, archiving and digitising relics to raise public awareness.

In early September, the Institute of Religious Studies successfully hosted the first annual forum on the worship rituals, and is planning the 2026 edition, with those from China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea taking part.

The institute is drafting a proposal for a Southeast Asian cultural museum featuring physical exhibits and virtual reality displays to showcase Đạo Mẫu and Mother Goddess worship through immersive digital experiences. — VNA/VNS