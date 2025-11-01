Autumn Fair 2025 brings cinematic excitement with meet-and-greet for film fans

HÀ NỘI Movie lovers are in for a treat as the first Autumn Fair 2025 rolls out the red carpet for three highly appreciated Vietnamese film crews, Mưa Đỏ (Red Rain), Tử Chiến Trên Không (Hijacked) and Mùi Phở (The Scent of Phở), at an exclusive fan meet-and-greet event on November 2 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre (VEC) in Đông Anh commune of Hà Nội.

According to the Department of Cinema under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Red Rain and Hijacked have been the breakout hits of the fair’s film screening programme, with all complimentary tickets snapped up.

Drawing inspiration from heroic wartime stories, Red Rain delivers a powerful portrayal of courage, resilience and sacrifice through gripping and emotionally charged storytelling.

Hijacked takes audiences to the skies with high-stakes aerial battles that celebrate the bravery and indomitable spirit of Việt Nam’s air force heroes.

Meanwhile, The Scent of Phở, slated for a Lunar New Year 2026 release, offers a heartwarming, slice-of-life narrative that captures the soul of Vietnamese culture, where the familiar aroma of phở becomes a symbol of memory, homeland and human connection.

At the event, audiences can go behind the scenes to discover each film’s creative journey, hear untold production stories and engage directly with the cast and crew. Fans will also have the chance to take photos, join interactive Q&A sessions and receive exclusive souvenirs from the organisers.

The cinematic showcase promises not only to delight film enthusiasts but also to highlight the growing vitality of Việt Nam’s film industry, celebrating national pride, creative storytelling and the enduring magic of the silver screen. VNA/VNS