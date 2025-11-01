Sơn La brings spirit of northwestern culture to Autumn Fair 2025

HÀ NỘI The first Autumn Fair 2025 at the Việt Nam Exposition Centre in Hà Nội has come alive as visitors enjoy the Xòe dances of Thái ethnic people, the sound of Mông bamboo flutes, and the vibrant traditional attire of northwestern ethnic minorities showcased at the Sơn La pavilion.

Amid more than 3,000 booths from across the country, Sơn La Province offers a distinctive experience where highland culture, music, and cuisine blend harmoniously, recreating the spirit of the northwest in the heart of the capital.

Designed as a miniature mountain village, the exhibition space features stilt houses, bamboo fences, handlooms for brocade weaving, and a check-in corner with a persimmon tree laden with fruit. Here, artisans from the Thái, Mông and Dao ethnic groups perform traditional dances, folk songs, and musical pieces, offering visitors an authentic and deeply emotional cultural experience.

Lê Thị Hồng Anh, Director of the Sơn La Centre for Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion, said that the province wants to present not only its agricultural products but also its cultural richness.

She said each dance, brocade piece, and flute melody reflects the pride and identity of the northwest’s people, adding that Sơn La hopes to bring its unique ethnic culture closer to local residents and visitors from far and wide.

Cultural performances like Xòe and bamboo pole dances have drawn large crowds and created a warm and festive atmosphere.

Đinh Linh, a dancer from Sơn La, expressed pride in showcasing the Thái Xòe dance and hoped to share the vibrancy of the northwestern culture.

Meanwhile, Khương Duy, a visitor from Lâm Đồng Province, said he felt fortunate to experience the region’s rich and authentic traditions amid the modern exhibition setting.

Alongside cultural performances, Sơn La also displays a wide range of agricultural and OCOP products, including signature fruits such as custard apple, golden passion fruit, red-fleshed dragon fruit, and wild apple, as well as dried specialties like soft-dried plums and mangoes.

According to Anh, the Autumn Fair is an opportunity for Sơn La to promote its signature agricultural products, connect with domestic and international distributors, and tap into the export potential of high-quality local produce.

Through its cultural and artistic activities, Sơn La is promoting tourism and highlighting the preservation of ethnic heritage, leaving a positive impression on visitors and buyers at the Autumn Fair 2025. VNA/VNS